Andrew Wiggins Reveals His Goals For Next Season: "I Would Love To Be An All-Star Again, Win Another Championship, And Be On The All-Defensive Team."

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins was a key part of the Golden State Warriors winning the title this season. His elite two-way play was a crucial part of the team getting to, and eventually winning the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Despite his relative success last season, it seems as though Andrew Wiggins isn't satisfied. He has recently shared his goals for next season, most notably claiming that he wants to be an All-Star again, and make the All-Defensive team. Monte Poole of NBC Sports relayed the news.

Though last season put Wiggins in a very good place, he wants more. To be a better playmaker, a more efficient finisher at the rim and to improve his foul shooting, which last season dipped to a career-low 64.3 percent, back around his 73-percent career average. “I would love to be an All-Star again,” he said. “I would love to win another championship. And I would love to be on the All-Defensive team -- that’s something I’m aiming for right out of the gate.”

It would be interesting to see if Andrew Wiggins is able to achieve those goals. If the Golden State Warriors are still a top-tier team, and Andrew Wiggins is playing impactful basketball, then getting these achievements isn't out of the question for the athletic forward.

Andrew Wiggins Loves Defending Good Players

There are a lot of players who shy away from taking on tough defensive matchups on a day-to-day basis. However, that is not the case with Andrew Wiggins, who is willing to guard anyone and everyone.

During the NBA Finals, Andrew Wiggins claimed that he loves "taking on the challenge" of guarding elite offensive players such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, noting that matching up against them was something he was "looking forward to".

“I love taking on the challenge,” Wiggins said. “Tatum, Brown, they’re the best offensive players on Boston, so it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Hopefully, we see Andrew Wiggins have another elite year with the Golden State Warriors, especially on the defensive end of the floor. He definitely was a top-tier contributor on that end in the Finals, and Jayson Tatum struggled when Andrew Wiggins was his primary defender.

As of right now, Andrew Wiggins is focused on having a good preseason with the Golden State Warriors. The team has looked good so far, and hopefully, that will also be the case during the start of the regular season.