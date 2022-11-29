Skip to main content

Anna Horford Makes Shocking Revelation About Having Had A Foursome

Anna Horford Makes Shocking Revelation About Having Had A Foursome

Anna Horford is one of the most interesting characters in and around the NBA world. She is the sister of Boston Celtics big man Al Horford and can often be seen sharing extremely opinionated statements on Twitter. 

Anna tore into the Golden State Warriors repeatedly during the 2022 NBA Finals, calling the Warriors 'bit** as**s' and attacking Draymond Green's dirty play-style. However, her latest instant of social media use turned out to be a lot more controversial.

Anna Horford recently sent a tweet asking fans to send her their 'sluttiest' questions. This led to fans asking her a question about the freakiest thing she's ever done, to which she revealed she had a foursome. She further elucidated that it was with 2 men and another girl, before deleting all her tweets regarding the subject, realizing the faux pas that had been made.  

horf
horf 2

Twitter is not a kid's platform and people are often subjected to way more explicit content. Anna is a notable media personality and related to an NBA player, hence why she realized she couldn't talk like that on social media. Reaveling personal business is a decision only she can make and then live with he consequences. 

The Boston Celtics Dominance In The 2022-23 Season 

Anna Horford's Twitter activity is not going to cause any Boston Celtics player to lose any steam in their current quest to become NBA Champions. They are the best team in the league and are looking like they will emerge as the best team in the East for a second successive season.

Hopefully, the 15-4 Celtics can keep their momentum alive and re-take the all-time championship lead over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are emerging as the best duo in the NBA and it is going to be hard to stop the well-rounded Celtics this season,.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Anna Horford Makes Shocking Revelation About Having Had A Foursome
NBA Media

Anna Horford Makes Shocking Revelation About Having Had A Foursome

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Scottie Pippen Said He Was Frustrated With Michael Jordan In The Late '80s Because He Took A Million Shots Per Night
NBA Media

Scottie Pippen Said He Was Frustrated With Michael Jordan In The Late '80s Because He Took A Million Shots Per Night

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Explains Why He Laughed At A Defender Before He Scored On A Tough Finish
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Explains Why He Laughed At A Defender Before He Scored On A Tough Finish

By Gautam Varier
Bennedict Mathurin Shows Respect To LeBron James: "He's The Best Player To Ever Play The Game."
NBA Media

Bennedict Mathurin Shows Respect To LeBron James: "He's The Best Player To Ever Play The Game."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Doesn't Care About Being In The MVP Conversation
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Doesn't Care About Being In The MVP Conversation

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson Says Draymond Green Is One Of The Most Unique NBA Players He Has Ever Seen
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says Draymond Green Is One Of The Most Unique NBA Players He Has Ever Seen

By Gautam Varier
Karl-Anthony Towns Forced To Leave The Court After Suffering Dangerous-Looking Injury Scare
NBA Media

Karl-Anthony Towns Forced To Leave The Court After Suffering Dangerous-Looking Injury Scare

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Rodman Is Already Creating History At 19 Years Old: She Is The Highest Paid Player In National Women's Soccer League
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Rodman Is Already Creating History At 19 Years Old: She Is The Highest Paid Player In National Women's Soccer League

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Bennedict Mathurin Outplaying LeBron James: "He Really Is Better Than Old King"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Bennedict Mathurin Outplaying LeBron James: "He Really Is Better Than Old King"

By Gautam Varier
Only Michael Jordan Has Scored More Points Than Zion Williamson Through 100 Career Games Since 1984
NBA Media

Only Michael Jordan Has Scored More Points Than Zion Williamson Through 100 Career Games Since 1984

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Gives An Update On His Sprained Ankle Injury
NBA Media

LeBron James Gives An Update On His Sprained Ankle Injury

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Takes Responsibility For The Lakers' Shocking Loss Against The Pacers
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Takes Responsibility For The Lakers' Shocking Loss Against The Pacers

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Explains Why They Lost Against The Indiana Pacers
NBA Media

LeBron James Explains Why They Lost Against The Indiana Pacers

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James' Teams Were 403-1 When Leading By 17+ Points In The Fourth Quarter Before Their Loss To The Pacers
NBA Media

LeBron James' Teams Were 403-1 When Leading By 17+ Points In The Fourth Quarter Before Their Loss To The Pacers

By Gautam Varier