Anonymous NBA Executive Urges New York Knicks To Sign Carmelo Anthony

The New York Knicks have a lot of assets at their disposal, but still no superstar. Julius Randle is the closest thing to a star they've had recently, but his star in New York is greatly diminished. His trade value around the league is reportedly rising and he could be used as a piece to get the Knicks a big star.

However, for now, they can't do much other than add pieces to their existing group. The Knicks have been anything but mind-blowing and they really could use whatever help they can get if they are to make any waves this season. And an anonymous NBA executive talking to Sean Deveney of Heavy has urged them to bring back a familiar face.

“Like, why not just sign Melo already? If they make a trade and they wind up with a roster spot, they’ve got to do that,” the exec told Deveney. “They need a good story. He needs a good ending. Make it happen, right?”

Melo is not exactly a superstar by any stretch of the imagination, but he is still an efficient scorer. He spent 7 seasons in New York as the main star, and he was the last big name that the Knicks employed, and they have struggled since his departure. Anthony returning would make for a lovely story, and he has already spoken about his desire to play for the Knicks once more.

Carmelo Anthony Was Reportedly Interested In A Reunion With The New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony has found himself without a team this season and there has been talking of him potentially going to Taiwan just as Dwight Howard did. The former star was linked with a Knicks return in the offseason though, and the move was considered by the team as well.

“I have certainly heard that Carmelo’s got interest in a reunion,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said. “I don’t know if the Knicks have much interest there.”

Five years after his departure from the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony could be on the verge of a major homecoming. According to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, the Knicks are considering a pursuit of the All-Star scorer this summer.



He did also note that signing Anthony is not the team's first priority.



“According to a source, Knicks brass has had internal conversations about Anthony,” Berman said. “Though more pressing concerns about how to rebuild a franchise that’s missed the playoffs eight of the past nine years have taken precedence.”

This is one of those moves that is unlikely to move the needle for the Knicks but one that would give another dimension to a season that has been a bit mediocre so far. Melo has meant a lot to the NBA and to the city of New York as well, so a return to the Knicks to end his career would be fitting, to say the least.

