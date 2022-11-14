Skip to main content

Future Hall Of Famer Carmelo Anthony Could Continue His Career In Taiwan

The NBA can be a cruel league, everything that players have accomplished in the past can be discounted eventually. It is 100% about what players can do to help teams win now, and in that, past legends and youngsters alike get messed up from time to time. Dwight Howard recently became an example of this, despite being one of the best to ever do it. Howard had to leave the league after getting no offers and decided to ply his trade in Taiwan.  

Carmelo Anthony is another former legendary player and future Hall of Famer who played alongside Howard last season. The two were on the Lakers, who had an extremely disappointing season, and now it seems Melo is also getting no love from the league. He has been a free agent for a while now, and recent reports suggest there is strong interest from Taiwan which might see him end up there (via Focus Taiwan). 

"Tainan TSG GhostHawks head coach Liu Meng-chu said Sunday that Taiwan Steel Group had greenlit the signing of a marquee overseas player, with a deal for NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony already in the works.

"At a pregame press conference ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Taoyuan Leopards, Liu said the GhostHawks had opened talks with former Los Angeles Laker Anthony's representatives.

"The GhostHawks' search for a high-profile addition comes following the Leopards signing of Anthony's ex-Lakers teammate Dwight Howard."

Melo going to play in Taiwan would certainly be a wild turn of events, and one that not many will have expected, with his trainer recently revealing that he's still NBA-ready. 

Carmelo Anthony's Trainer Claimed He's Ready To Help NBA Teams

Melo is not where he once was as a star, but he's still an efficient scoring option off the bench. And Anthony's trainer insisted earlier in the summer that he had what it takes to still help teams. 

"Melo is ready, he’s been ready….He could help MANY teams. Also to anyone that says Carmelo Anthony isn’t in the league bcuz of defense….well….he had the best defensive rating of his career last season."

It's hard to gauge exactly why someone like Melo cannot find a team to take him in, but whatever the reason, he finds himself unemployed at the moment. The Taiwanese league is likely to pay well so if Anthony doesn't want to retire, it's not the worst idea. And he and Dwight Howard could compete on opposing teams and battle it out for a title, which would be crazy to keep an eye on. 

