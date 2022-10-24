Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"

The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with.

While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel way to lose for the Lakers as they led the game throughout against Portland. Even with 2 minutes left on the clock, the Lakers had a decent 7-point lead. Generally, teams close out their games with such a lead, but this wasn't the case with the Lakers.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the same was the ineffective shot-making the Lakers had in the closing stages of the game. While players like Patrick Beverley and talisman LeBron James missed some shots, it was Russell Westbrook who yet again had a night to forget offensively.

Playing the final 5 minutes of the game, Westbrook attempted two shots and missed both of them. What was baffling is that the Blazers throughout the night had a glaring weakness on the rim with LBJ scoring layups at ease. Given that Westbrook is an athletic guard who likes to drive and dunk the ball, the former MVP stuck to jump shots from the perimeter which led to crucial turnovers.

Anthony Davis Slams Russell Westbrook and Others For Horrible Shot Selection

After leading the game through and through, it was unsurprising to see that Laker fans were frustrated with the loss. Not only fans but even Anthony Davis was also frustrated with the third consecutive loss by the team.

In the post-game press conference, AD revealed what led to the Lakers losing the team and took some shots at Russ and others.

"Make shots that's it... Defense been really good uh the first three games my shot maker has not so I think that's a big difference... Execution and shot selection but I can think off the top of my head."

Davis went onto vent off his frustration over the loss against the Damian Lillard led Blazers.

"There's no way you're supposed to lose this game that's where my frustration comes from."

The Lakers haven't been terrible in the last two losses they have had. Given that the team has looked solid defensively, the team has a lot of potential to succeed but their biggest concern right now is offense. 

Unable to make shots in the clutch, the Lakers need their role players to start stepping up offensively. If they don't a trade might be inevitable for this team.

