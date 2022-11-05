Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Says Opposing Teams Still Fear The Lakers After 2-6 Start: "We Are Not The Team Our Record Shows.."

Anthony Davis

A quick look at the standings will tell you all you need to know about the state of the Lakers so far this season. After some optimism and excitement about how a full offseason might help the Lakeshow, they have come out slow to start this new season, and many fans are starting to worry.

But through the struggles, the Lakers have done their best to stay cool and not let themselves get too caught up in all the losses.

Even after Friday's crushing defeat against the Utah Jazz, the Lakers aren't letting themselves lose sight of the bigger picture. Speaking to the media this week, star big man, Anthony Davis, made the following statement on his team amid their 2-6 record:

"We have a lot of guys that teams have to worry about. We’re not the team that our record shows. But any given night our team can play very well and explode ... I know teams fear us, for sure."

Lakers Fans Are Scrambling For Answers After Poor Start To The New Season

But while the Lakers players are saying one thing, the fans are saying something else entirely. And as the Purple and Gold continue to drop games, with even LeBron James being a cause for concern, the angst within Lakers Nation has grown ten-fold.

LeBron continues to struggle, as he only had 17 points on 7-19 shooting from the field. He also followed up an 0-7 night from beyond the arc against the Pelicans by going 0-5 here, and fans are concerned about his performances.

He wasted what was a great game from Russ, who got MVP chants from the fans, as he finished with a game-high 28 points. He was the only positive to come out of this one for the Lakers, something you wouldn't have thought would be possible even a week back. They now get the Cavaliers next, and another loss is on the cards.

Needless to say, the Lakers have a lot of kinks to address before they can even begin to turn this thing around. For once, Russell Westbrook doesn't seem like a problem, which is at least one thing to be happy about if you're a Lakers fan.

With so few options left, and nowhere else to turn, it's becoming clear that the Lakers are showing themselves to be what their record is. Of course, that doesn't mean Anthony Davis will not set out to prove everyone wrong.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

