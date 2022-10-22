Anthony Edwards Speaks Out After Minnesota's Embarrassing Loss To The Utah Jazz: "Gotta Figure It Out. It's The Little Things."

Skip to main content

The season began for the Minnesota Timberwolves with expectations at a very high level. The team swung big in the trade market for Rudy Gobert during the offseason, landing what was supposed to be the answer to their defensive woes. And the players were in high spirits, with Karl-Anthony Towns suggesting that the mentality was 'championship or bust' going into this season, although that did lead to a fair bit of trolling even from fellow NBA players. 

And with OKC and Utah being their first two games, the Wolves were primed to start the season 2-0. They got the job done against the Thunder, but then promptly lost a thriller to the retooling Utah Jazz in their second game. There were a lot of players on the Jazz that went over in the trade involving Gobert, and they exacted their revenge on the franchise that traded them. And it's a pretty big question mark very early in the season for this Timberwolves team. 

Anthony Edwards struggled in the team's season opener, but he did have 30 points against the Jazz despite the loss. And speaking about himself individually and about the team as a whole, Edwards suggested that there are things that they have to work on and fix. 

Anthony Edwards Reveals The Big Issue For Minnesota And Himself

Edwards can score on all three levels, but his strength remains inside the arc rather than from behind the three-point line. And Minnesota's new line-up with KAT and Gobert means there are two bigs on the floor in clutch time. This is something that Edwards suggested is an issue, but then went on to say that it's nothing the team cannot fix. 

Edwards: "The smaller we go, the better it is for me." 

Q: How do you navigate that with Rudy and KAT? 

Edwards: "Gotta figure it out. It’s the little things. I’m gonna figure it out. It won’t take long."

This is a big statement coming from Edwards, he is supposed to develop into a player that carries the Timberwolves to success moving forward. The Wolves have made their move in getting Gobert, so it is on Edwards and the other stars along with the coaches to figure out how to make it work. There was always going to be an adjustment period, but as long as the players remain committed to working on it and improving, the Wolves should get back to winning ways soon enough. 

