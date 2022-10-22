Ja Morant Responds To Fan Bringing a Voodoo Doll Of Him To The Arena: "Covered By God."

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies thought they would have a field day on Friday, taking on the young and dangerous Houston Rockets. They beat the Texans team after a hard-fought game that was decided in the final quarter. Morant finished with 49 points in 30 minutes, leading the way for the Grizzlies.

It was a very entertaining game, which has everything during the development of the same. Ja is aiming for the MVP this season and it's clear that he'll do anything in his hands to win that trophy after being snubbed last season.

The Grizzlies are one of the top teams in the West right now, and they are ready to show the public that last season wasn't a fluke and they're ready to dominate the competition and fight for a championship.

Ja Morant Responds To Fan Bringing A Voodoo Doll Of Him To The Arena

As long as they have Morant, they will have a chance to win it all, and rival fans are well aware of that, using curious tactics to weaken Ja, sometimes taking matters to the spiritual world. During the Grizzlies-Rockets duel, one fan drew a lot of attention for bringing a voodoo doll of Morant.

This person clarified he didn't mean any harm to Ja but wanted him to struggle at least once. Ja has been a total show in the league, and it's very hard to see him play badly.

“I don’t want the player to be hurt or maimed, I just want the player to have a really bad game," was the chant of the fan.

Well, as we all know now, that didn't work, as Morant posted an incredible game, nearly dropping a 50-piece on the Rockets, who tried hard to keep up with Ja, but ultimately scrambled in the final quarter.

Following the match, Morant responded to the fans, relying on his faith, saying he was protected by the lord and nothing can hurt him.

"covered by God. 🙏🏽" Morant quote-tweeted the first message.

The Grizzlies are now 2-0, having a good start to the season, with Morant playing at a great level during the first couple of matches of the campaign. This team has everything to be successful this season, as they're seen as one of the biggest competitors to the Golden State Warriors. Morant is aiming high this season, and fans can't wait to see what he will do for the Grizzlies. If they keep this level, we could be talking about the Conference Finals at least, but it's way too early to make any predictions.