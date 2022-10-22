Skip to main content

Ja Morant Responds To Fan Bringing A Voodoo Doll Of Him To The Arena: "Covered By God."

Ja Morant Responds To Fan Bringing a Voodoo Doll Of Him To The Arena: "Covered By God."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies thought they would have a field day on Friday, taking on the young and dangerous Houston Rockets. They beat the Texans team after a hard-fought game that was decided in the final quarter. Morant finished with 49 points in 30 minutes, leading the way for the Grizzlies. 

It was a very entertaining game, which has everything during the development of the same. Ja is aiming for the MVP this season and it's clear that he'll do anything in his hands to win that trophy after being snubbed last season. 

The Grizzlies are one of the top teams in the West right now, and they are ready to show the public that last season wasn't a fluke and they're ready to dominate the competition and fight for a championship. 

Ja Morant Responds To Fan Bringing A Voodoo Doll Of Him To The Arena

As long as they have Morant, they will have a chance to win it all, and rival fans are well aware of that, using curious tactics to weaken Ja, sometimes taking matters to the spiritual world. During the Grizzlies-Rockets duel, one fan drew a lot of attention for bringing a voodoo doll of Morant

This person clarified he didn't mean any harm to Ja but wanted him to struggle at least once. Ja has been a total show in the league, and it's very hard to see him play badly. 

“I don’t want the player to be hurt or maimed, I just want the player to have a really bad game," was the chant of the fan. 

Well, as we all know now, that didn't work, as Morant posted an incredible game, nearly dropping a 50-piece on the Rockets, who tried hard to keep up with Ja, but ultimately scrambled in the final quarter. 

Following the match, Morant responded to the fans, relying on his faith, saying he was protected by the lord and nothing can hurt him. 

"covered by God. 🙏🏽" Morant quote-tweeted the first message. 

The Grizzlies are now 2-0, having a good start to the season, with Morant playing at a great level during the first couple of matches of the campaign. This team has everything to be successful this season, as they're seen as one of the biggest competitors to the Golden State Warriors. Morant is aiming high this season, and fans can't wait to see what he will do for the Grizzlies. If they keep this level, we could be talking about the Conference Finals at least, but it's way too early to make any predictions. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Ja Morant Responds To Fan Bringing a Voodoo Doll Of Him To The Arena: "Covered By God."
NBA Media

Ja Morant Responds To Fan Bringing A Voodoo Doll Of Him To The Arena: "Covered By God."

By Orlando Silva
Malcolm Brogdon Called Out Bam Adebayo's Screens: "Some Of Them Are Illegal, And Don't Get Called But That's The Reality Of The Game."
NBA Media

Malcolm Brogdon Called Out Bam Adebayo's Screens: "Some Of Them Are Illegal, And Don't Get Called But That's The Reality Of The Game."

By Divij Kulkarni
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Send Russell Westbrook Back To Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Media

Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Send Russell Westbrook Back To Oklahoma City Thunder

By Aaron Abhishek
Damian Lillard Reveals What He Said To Deandre Ayton Before He Missed The Clutch Free Throw
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Reveals What He Said To Deandre Ayton Before He Missed The Clutch Free Throw

By Divij Kulkarni
Karl Malone Told A Hilarious Story About How Charles Barkley Would Put Vaseline On His Belly Button Before Playing To The Inside The NBA Crew: "Say It Ain't So, Chuck!"
NBA Media

Karl Malone Told A Hilarious Story About How Charles Barkley Would Put Vaseline On His Belly Button Before Playing To The Inside The NBA Crew: "Say It Ain't So, Chuck!"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
NBA Media

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

By Aaron Abhishek
Doug Collins Revealed What Michael Jordan Said To Him After Scoring 97 Points In 2 Games As A 41-Year-Old: "I Told You I Can Still Play."
NBA Media

Doug Collins Revealed What Michael Jordan Said To Him After Scoring 97 Points In 2 Games As A 41-Year-Old: "I Told You I Can Still Play."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To 'Every Team's Most Disliked Players': "Draymond Green And Russell Westbrook Are Here."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To 'Every Team's Most Disliked Players': "Draymond Green And Russell Westbrook Are Here."

By Aaron Abhishek
Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Raised Auction Prices For Charity And Ended Up Buying A $21,000 Rolex For His Son Shareef: "Better Hope Your Other Kids Don't See This."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Raised Auction Prices For Charity And Ended Up Buying A $21,000 Rolex For His Son Shareef: "Better Hope Your Other Kids Don't See This."

By Divij Kulkarni
"Draymond Green Is The Dirtiest Player In The League", NBA Fan Shows The Video Where Green Almost Hurt Nikola Jokic
NBA Media

"Draymond Green Is The Dirtiest Player In The League", NBA Fan Shows The Video Where Green Almost Hurt Nikola Jokic

By Aaron Abhishek
The 10 Best NBA Players That Michael Jordan Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That Michael Jordan Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
Stephen Curry vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The Greatest Shooter In NBA History Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Stephen Curry vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The Greatest Shooter In NBA History Against The Black Mamba

By Eddie Bitar
The Highest-Paid Players In The 1998-99 NBA Season: Patrick Ewing Was The Most Expensive Player In The League
NBA

The Highest-Paid Players In The 1998-99 NBA Season: Patrick Ewing Was The Most Expensive Player In The League

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Sends A Bold Message To Lakers Fans: ''We're Going To The Playoffs''
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Sends A Bold Message To Lakers Fans: ''We're Going To The Playoffs''

By Aditya Mohapatra