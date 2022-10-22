Skip to main content

NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”

Voodoo won’t work on Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies star proved it by defying mystical practices and erupting for 49 points against the Houston Rockets to lead his side to a 129-122 win.

It all started when a Rockets fan decided to try and apply a curse on the point guard by getting a voodoo doll-looking Morant, and in what comes as a well-meaning wish, the fan only hoped for him to have a bad game.

But it wasn’t meant to be as Morant’s masterclass helped his side record a win. In addition to his 49-point explosion, he had 4 rebounds, 8 assists, a steal, and two blocks. 

You can view the post of the fan holding the Morant voodoo doll, courtesy of Grizzlies beat writer Drew Hill.

“This man has a Ja Morant voodoo doll. His chant: “I don’t want the player to be hurt or maimed, I just want the player to have a really bad game.”

In addition to his exploits, Morant also drained five of his six attempts made from beyond the arc, further proving that he had the game to pip magic.

Morant Believes In God, Responds To The Voodoo Doll Post On Twitter

In addition to being a great ball player, Morant also had his reply coming in for the post of the fan dangling a voodoo doll, and by the looks of it, that played a part in not just keeping the Grizzles star stay safe, but also perhaps in helping chart his way as a superstar.

The 23-year-old took to Twitter to say he was under the protection of the Lord Almighty who sheltered him from all sorts of evil, He captioned the post:

“Covered By God”

The Rockets took off when Jalen Green went hot shooting 13 of 21 from the field to lead from the front with 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. However, it wasn’t enough for the team to register their first win of the season.

The hard-fought win also meant that the Grizzlies are now 2-0 in both their games. Their first win came in overtime against the New York Knicks where Morant starred with 34 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists. They play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks next on Saturday (October 22)

