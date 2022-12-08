Skip to main content

Ben Gordon Allegedly Tried To Stab Civilians With A Sewing Needle

The only rookie in NBA history to win Sixth Man of the Year, Ben Gordon was caught in New York trying to stab people with a sewing needle. This is another installment in a recent downward spiral for the former Chicago Bulls star, having been arrested multiple times in the last few months. 

Gordon was recently arrested at LaGuardia Airport for hitting his 10-year-old son. In addition, he later punched a McDonalds' security guard and was charged with battery for the incident. Sadly, Gordon has had another very public incident, as he was seen in Harlem, New York trying to stab civilians. 

"Former NBA player and Sixth Man of the Year Ben Gordon seems to be having mental issues. He's been trying to stab people. His weapon of choice? Sewing needles. This is one of the needles they say Ben was using. That's Ben Gordon, a 39-year-old former NBA player who was detained outside of a Harlem apartment building this morning. Police took him to Harlem hospital, where he tried to make a brazen escape." 

Witness account: "I didn't know what's going on. I am walking by and I see Ben outside with a sewing needle trying to stab people. I don't even know."

2nd witness account: "8:30 AM, I am taking my kids to school. I see ben and I'm like what's up. He's running with cops behind him. They tackled him and he got sewing needles."

Gordon revealed he's suffering from bipolar disorder a couple of years ago, and many are linking his recent erratic behavior to his mental health. Hopefully, Gordon gets the help he needs and stops being a danger to others and himself.

Mental Health In Sports

Gordon's recent behavior should rekindle the very important conversation about the mental health of athletes. We have seen many recent examples of athletes acting out due to various issues and it is extremely concerning. In addition, NBA players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George have spoken about mental health multiple times before. 

The NBPA should devise a system that allows them to reach out to former NBA players and give them assistance when it comes to these issues. Gordon's name lies in the league's history books and his short prime saw him be one of the most exciting players in the league. Hopefully, someone can reach out and help Gordon before things get worse.

