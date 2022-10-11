Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested For Hitting 10-Year-Old Son At LaGuardia Airport

Ben Gordon showed incredible promise when he burst onto the NBA scene as a rookie in the 2004-05 campaign. After being drafted by the Chicago Bulls at No. 3 in 2004, Gordon became an elite bench player for the Bulls as a rookie and became the first man in NBA history to win Sixth Man of the Year as a rookie.

Gordon had a solid 11-year career in the NBA that ended in 2015. While he has tried staying around the game of basketball, Gordon has had multiple personal issues bothering him. This has come to the forefront once again as Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia airport for striking his 10-year-old son prior to a flight the family was supposed to take to Chicago.

Gordon was awaiting a flight to Chicago when Port Authority cops barred him from getting onto the plane and cuffed him over the alleged abuse at 8:45 p.m., law enforcement sources told the Post. His son was escorted by an aunt and taken to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital for evaluation, the sources said. Police sources said two Port Authority officers received minor injuries while making the arrest, though it’s not immediately clear how or where they were injured. (h/t NY Post)

Gordon reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder and has had prior interactions with law enforcement, being arrested in 2017 for pulling fire alarms and punching the manager of an apartment complex, pulling a knife on him, and robbing him of his security deposit later that year.

Ben Gordon's NBA Career

We wish Gordon the best of luck in getting through his current struggles and coming out as a stronger person. NBA players bring fans so much joy, as Gordon did to the Chicago area in the early-2000s before Derrick Rose was drafted by the franchise in 2008.

Gordon's time with Chicago would end when he signed a lucrative 5-year contract with the Detroit Pistons after Rose's rookie season in Chicago. He would then be traded to the Charlotte Bobcats and later play his last NBA game for the Orlando Magic in 2015.

Gordon got a preseason invite to be a part of the Golden State Warriors ahead of their championship-winning 2015 season but was waived by the team. He averaged 14.9 points for his career.