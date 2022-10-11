Skip to main content

Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested For Hitting 10-Year-Old Son At LaGuardia Airport

Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested For Hitting 10-Year-Old Son At LaGuardia Airport

Ben Gordon showed incredible promise when he burst onto the NBA scene as a rookie in the 2004-05 campaign. After being drafted by the Chicago Bulls at No. 3 in 2004, Gordon became an elite bench player for the Bulls as a rookie and became the first man in NBA history to win Sixth Man of the Year as a rookie.

Gordon had a solid 11-year career in the NBA that ended in 2015. While he has tried staying around the game of basketball, Gordon has had multiple personal issues bothering him. This has come to the forefront once again as Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia airport for striking his 10-year-old son prior to a flight the family was supposed to take to Chicago. 

Gordon was awaiting a flight to Chicago when Port Authority cops barred him from getting onto the plane and cuffed him over the alleged abuse at 8:45 p.m., law enforcement sources told the Post.

His son was escorted by an aunt and taken to Long Island Jewish Children’s Hospital for evaluation, the sources said. 

Police sources said two Port Authority officers received minor injuries while making the arrest, though it’s not immediately clear how or where they were injured. (h/t NY Post)

Gordon reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder and has had prior interactions with law enforcement, being arrested in 2017 for pulling fire alarms and punching the manager of an apartment complex, pulling a knife on him, and robbing him of his security deposit later that year. 

Ben Gordon's NBA Career

We wish Gordon the best of luck in getting through his current struggles and coming out as a stronger person. NBA players bring fans so much joy, as Gordon did to the Chicago area in the early-2000s before Derrick Rose was drafted by the franchise in 2008.

Gordon's time with Chicago would end when he signed a lucrative 5-year contract with the Detroit Pistons after Rose's rookie season in Chicago. He would then be traded to the Charlotte Bobcats and later play his last NBA game for the Orlando Magic in 2015.

Gordon got a preseason invite to be a part of the Golden State Warriors ahead of their championship-winning 2015 season but was waived by the team. He averaged 14.9 points for his career. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested For Hitting 10-Year-Old Son At LaGuardia Airport
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested For Hitting 10-Year-Old Son At LaGuardia Airport

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers Had A Handshake Agreement To Acquire Kevin Garnett, But Kevin McHale Was A Close Friend Of Danny Ainge And Decided To Trade Him To The Boston Celtics
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Had A Handshake Agreement To Acquire Kevin Garnett, But Kevin McHale Was A Close Friend Of Danny Ainge And Decided To Trade Him To The Boston Celtics

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Cam Thomas Had A Very Interesting Shooting Contest At The Nets Practice: "No One Could Miss"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Cam Thomas Had A Very Interesting Shooting Contest At The Nets Practice: "No One Could Miss"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kelly Olynyk Says 60-Year-Old John Stockton Is Nearly The Best Player In Pickup Games Against The Current Jazz Squad: "He Doesn't Miss A Midrange. And He's So Strong."
NBA Media

Kelly Olynyk Says 60-Year-Old John Stockton Is Nearly The Best Player In Pickup Games Against The Current Jazz Squad: "He Doesn't Miss A Midrange. And He's So Strong."

By Divij Kulkarni
1996 Seattle SuperSonics: Where Are They Now?
NBA

1996 Seattle SuperSonics: Where Are They Now?

By Nick Mac
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kobe Bryant Spoke On The Time Phil Jackson Had A Tai Chi Master Come To Practice: "I'm Pissed Because I'm Ready To Play Basketball, He's Standing Up There And Says Everybody Closes Their Eyes And Stuff."
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Spoke On The Time Phil Jackson Had A Tai Chi Master Come To Practice: "I'm Pissed Because I'm Ready To Play Basketball, He's Standing Up There And Says Everybody Closes Their Eyes And Stuff."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To The Adorable Video Of Stephen Curry's Children: "They're Growing Up Too Fast"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Adorable Video Of Stephen Curry's Children: "They're Growing Up Too Fast"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Who Most Deserves The Max Contract Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?
NBA

Who Most Deserves The Max Contract Between Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And Andrew Wiggins?

By Eddie Bitar
Top 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Of All Time And Where They Rank In Assists All Time
NBA

Top 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Of All Time And Where They Rank In Assists All Time

By Kyle Daubs
2009 MVP Race: LeBron James Got Almost 500 Points More Than Kobe Bryant And Dwyane Wade To Win His First MVP Award
NBA

2009 MVP Race: LeBron James Got Almost 500 Points More Than Kobe Bryant And Dwyane Wade To Win His First MVP Award

By Eddie Bitar
DeAndre Jordan Was Shocked After The Nuggets Announcer Called Him Deandre Ayton During Introductions
NBA Media

DeAndre Jordan Was Shocked After The Nuggets Announcer Called Him Deandre Ayton During Introductions

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Surprisingly Explained That Michael Jordan Punching Him In The Face Improved Their Relationship: "Michael Was Definitely Testing Me, And I Responded. I Feel Like I Kind Of Passed The Test."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Surprisingly Explained That Michael Jordan Punching Him In The Face Improved Their Relationship: "Michael Was Definitely Testing Me, And I Responded. I Feel Like I Kind Of Passed The Test."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Wants To Buy An NBA Team: "It’d Probably Be Disrespectful To Say It, But I Would Like To Go Back Home."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Wants To Buy An NBA Team: "It’d Probably Be Disrespectful To Say It, But I Would Like To Go Back Home."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Hilarious Jordan Poole NBA 2K Face Scan After Altercation With Draymond Green: "One Punch Almost Closed The Eye"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Hilarious Jordan Poole NBA 2K Face Scan After Altercation With Draymond Green: "One Punch Almost Closed The Eye"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green's Mother Defends Her Son After He Punched Jordan Poole: "That Wasn't A Sucker Punch. Dray Didn't Aggressively Go To Poole. His Hands Were Down."
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Mother Defends Her Son After He Punched Jordan Poole: "That Wasn't A Sucker Punch. Dray Didn't Aggressively Go To Poole. His Hands Were Down."

By Divij Kulkarni