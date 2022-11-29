Bennedict Mathurin Will Play LeBron James For The First Time Since Shocking Comment: "He’s Going To Have To Show Me He’s Better Than Me...”

Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin has never been in short supply of confidence. Ahead of his first matchup against LeBron James tonight, one of his most legendary comments has resurfaced on social media.

When he was drafted back in July, Mathurin made headlines for a rather bold quote about LeBron James.

Before slipping off to his hotel room to make his final preparations for the draft, Mathurin said that there was one test, maybe the biggest of all, that he was particularly looking forward as a rookie: His first game against Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. “A lot of people say he’s great,” Mathurin said. “I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”

You can imagine how such a quote might cause a stir, especially coming from an unproven rookie straight out of the draft. Now, he'll have the chance to back it up for real.

In Los Angeles, the Pacers will play their first game of the season against L.A., and Mathurin will get his first taste of LeBron, the guy he dared to challenge all those months ago.

This will obviously be a huge test for Mathurin, who is on pace for Rookie of the Year. Fortunately, he seems positioned to deliver a big performance.

Benedict Mathurin And The Indiana Pacers Have Been The Biggest Surprises Of The East

As unproven as he may be, Mathurin is quickly rising the ranks as one of the best young players in the league. In 19 games this season, the Pacers star is averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 43% shooting.

In the meantime, the Pacers as a team have enjoyed a surprising rate of success. They stand 4th in the East with an 11-7 record. Myles Turner is having a career year, Buddy Hield continues to be one of the league's best shooters, and Tyrese Haliburton is embracing his new role as the face of the Pacers franchise.

All-in-all, it's fair to say the future is bright for Indiana basketball.

As for LeBron James and the match against the Lakers tonight, Mathurin still has to prove he's ready to hang with the elites, and a win tonight would be a solid place to start.

