Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy

Bill Russell is a name that looms incredibly large in the history of the NBA and the history of American sports. The ultimate winner, Bill had 11 championships in his career and won numerous accolades besides. The Finals MVP trophy in the modern NBA is named after him thanks to his dominance on the biggest stages. And his work off the court to stand up to racial injustice and fight for various social causes made him an even more legendary figure than he already was. 

Since his passing earlier this year, the tributes have been pouring in for Russell from all across the NBA world. The Boston Celtics, the franchise where he achieved so much success, have done a lot to memorialize his incredible legacy. They released their City Edition jerseys, honoring Russell and his 11 championships, and wore those for the first game of the new NBA season against the Philadelphia 76ers

One of the people present in the crowd was Russell's 4th wife, Jeannine Russell, who was present for the tribute the team paid to their greatest legend. And when she was shown on the Jumbotron for the crowd to see and cheer, it was an emotional moment as she teared up seeing everything the team had done to honor her late husband. 

It was an overwhelming moment for her, and it showed just how much Russell meant to the Celtics and their fans. Losing a spouse is one of the most difficult things in the world, but it's good to see that Celtics fans are showing a lot of love for Russell's family as well. 

Jaylen Brown Paid Tribute To Bill Russell

It wasn't just the No. 6 on the court or the jerseys or all the other visual reminders of Russell's legacy that the Celtics had put up, but Jaylen Brown also gave a touching tribute to the late, great big man

"Bill Russell was a great man. But what did that mean? What defined his greatness? Who he was as a mentor, a father, a member of his community, most certainly his 11 championships here in Boston, both playing and coaching. But undoubtedly, Bill Russell was a great man for what and who he stood for. 

"There is racial tension in our society and he represented a type of nobility and honor that transcended sports. The amount of respect he receives from his people will live on eternally and I am grateful to have shaken his hand. He was a true champion both on and off the floor and our gratitude is endless. I started off by saying, 'Bill Russell was a great man'. In closing, Bill Russell was the greatest of men and the NBA, this organization, this world, was very lucky to have him. May he rest in peace." 

Bill Russell will always signify the best of what an NBA athlete can be, on the court and off of it. And considering everything he did for the league and the Celtics' organization, he deserves to be remembered for a long time to come.

By Divij Kulkarni
