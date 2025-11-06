Bodycam Footage Shows Former NBA Champion Tony Allen Is Innocent Following Arrest Over Drug Charges

Former NBA champion Tony Allen was arrested in Arkansas on November 5 following a traffic stop that led to a search of the car he was in. Following the search, the police allegedly found marijuana and cocaine in the car, which led to them being taken into custody.

However, bodycam footage from the arrest, which has now gone viral on social media, shows that the driver, who is the owner of the vehicle, confessed to the police that Allen had nothing to do with the illegal substances found in the vehicle.

Man arrested with Tony Allen takes full responsibility in body cam footage! pic.twitter.com/YGCueoiYl7 — Doc Holliday (@The_DocHolliday) November 6, 2025

“I don’t have anything to hide from anybody, it’s a little bit of weed, probably not even a gram, I’m not worried about that… I have a prescription,” said the driver while admitting full ownership of the medical marijuana.

“It’s the other one that you’re talking about, field testing. Tony Allen has absolutely nothing to do with that. Tony Allen has only been in my car since 8:43 AM this morning, and we came straight here,” said the driver while claiming Allen’s innocence in the footage that was recorded at 10:13 AM as per the video.

After pleading his own innocence on the charge of the other substance found in the car, the driver reassured the police that Allen had nothing to do with any of the illegal substances found in the car. He emphasized that unless anything was found on Allen’s person (which wasn’t), nothing is his fault here.

“No, sir, Tony Allen has nothing to do with any of that,” repeated the driver. “Tony’s got absolutely nothing to do with it. I would surely let Tony go. I will 100% take responsibility for everything that’s in my vehicle,” said the driver in conclusion.

This confession came moments after Tony Allen was seen having a meltdown over being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Damn Tony Allen 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KHMmxgomnH — Moonshine Mani (@BigBaph) November 6, 2025

Following his arrest, Allen was released on a $1,000 bond. Subsequently, Tony Allen released a statement to clarify his innocence to the world.

“On November 5, I was scheduled to participate in an interview. My transportation was provided by the organization I was set to interview with. While being driven to the interview, the vehicle in which I was a passenger was stopped for a traffic violation.”

“During the stop, law enforcement detected the odor of marijuana, which led to a search of the vehicle. The driver and I were both arrested for possession of illegal substances. I want to be very clear: I was not in possession of, nor was I aware of, the illegal drugs found in the vehicle that belonged to the driver.”

“I have never used cocaine or methamphetamine, and these substances do not reflect who I am or my values. I understand the optics of this situation are not favorable. However, I have worked diligently throughout my career to honor my commitments, particularly to the youth I mentor and the community I serve.”

“This incident does not diminish my dedication to that work, and I remain committed to being a positive force and leader. I am cooperating fully with the legal process and am confident the facts will speak for themselves. I ask for patience and understanding as this matter is resolved.”

The 14-year NBA veteran won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 before he joined the Memphis Grizzlies. Subsequently, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports and Memphis Sports Hall of Fames. Being in the wrong place at the wrong time should certainly not tarnish his legacy.