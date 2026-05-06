Brenda Song Picks All-Time NBA Starting Five: Kobe Bryant Over Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman At SF

Selecting one’s all-time starting lineup of NBA players is always an exciting activity. Still, among the several great players throughout history, players like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal are mentioned more often than others.

During a recent interview with “Complex,” actress and former Disney star Brenda Song was asked to create her own all-time starting lineup. In response, Song, who is known as an avid sports fan and has cultivated a reputation for having “ball knowledge,” certainly did not disappoint.

“I think it’s very biased for me,” Song began. “Like my center would obviously be Shaq. My power forward would be Tim Duncan. Of course, my shooting guard, it’s so hard, because MJ is the GOAT, but I’ll have Kobe on my team any day.”

As mentioned earlier, the selections of players like Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan are not surprising. O’Neal is widely regarded as the most dominant player in NBA history. Meanwhile, Duncan, with his reputation as a great leader and one of the best two-way players ever, is often considered the greatest power forward the NBA has ever seen.

However, the decision to pick Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan is intriguing.

For all intents and purposes, Kobe Bryant’s style mimicked Jordan’s, though many note that Jordan was a better athlete and had bigger hands. Although Jordan enjoyed greater success with winning awards, Kobe Bryant was arguably more driven by the desire to perfect his craft, highlighting his work ethic.

In Brenda Song’s case, picking Kobe Bryant makes sense primarily because of her history as a hardcore Los Angeles Lakers fan. Although she admitted she was biased, it is hard to fault her decision.

She continued by filling out her point guard and small forward positions, sharing:

“Point guard, I probably have GP or Steph Curry. I kind of go back and forth because you can’t just have a million scorers on the team.”

“And this is the crazy one, to have my other forward, my small forward,” she continued. “I mean, most people would say LeBron. I don’t need another scorer. I want Dennis Rodman in there. Dennis Rodman is one of my favorite players because he’s such a rebounder.”

Brenda Song’s choices to round out her roster only showcase her depth of understanding. Although she mentioned Gary Payton and Stephen Curry, both bring ample value to the squad.

Payton’s ability as a point-of-attack defender and playmaker makes him a high-value addition to any roster. Meanwhile, Curry, who is widely known as the greatest sharpshooter of all time, is more than capable of creating scoring opportunities for his teammates purely with his gravity.

To top things off, selecting Dennis Rodman ahead of LeBron James may be criticized by some, but Brenda Song’s justification makes sense. With players like Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Stephen Curry on the roster, adding another scorer would only reduce their overall impact.

Although a player like James is more than capable of compensating with his playmaking and ball distribution, adding a disruptor and defensive savant like Rodman could prove even more worthwhile.

Overall, Brenda Song’s starting lineup is nothing short of mesmerizing. With 23 NBA titles and 62 All-Star appearances (assuming that Curry is the starting point guard) between them, this team is more than capable of dominating.