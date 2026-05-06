Draymond Green Reveals His Golden State Warriors Mount Rushmore

The Golden State Warriors are among the most storied franchises in the NBA. Formerly known as the Philadelphia Warriors, the Warriors only moved to the Bay Area in 1962. Since then, the franchise has created a lasting legacy that continues to be carried forward by players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

From superstars who delivered championships to coaches who led teams to the promised land, the Golden State Warriors have been graced by some phenomenal individuals. While the franchise’s legacy spans decades, when asked to name his Golden State Warriors Mount Rushmore on the “Post Moves Show,” Draymond Green already looked prepared.

“That’s four people. That’s Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green… I don’t think there’s any other way to slice that.”

Draymond Green’s response may be sprinkled with some arrogance, but, for the most part, it seems deserved.

It is hard to argue with Green’s Mount Rushmore of Golden State Warriors’ members. Given that the four individuals he mentioned (including himself) were synonymous with the rise of the Warriors’ dynasty in the mid-2010s, Green seems well within his rights to make such a statement.

Of the four, Klay Thompson is the only one who isn’t with the Warriors anymore, having been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2024. Still, during his stint with the Dubs, Thompson was the vital counterpart to Stephen Curry, forming the iconic “Splash Brothers” duo.

During his 11 seasons with the Warriors, Thompson averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range. With five All-Star selections, two All-NBA selections, one All-Defensive selection, and four titles, Thompson is undoubtedly one of the greatest Warriors players of all time.

As valuable as Klay Thompson was, it is safe to say that the “Splash Brothers” would be a pipe dream without Stephen Curry.

Widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, Curry redefined sharpshooting excellence in basketball. With career averages of 24.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game on 47.1% shooting from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc, Stephen Curry is in a league of his own.

As the driving force behind Golden State’s dynasty, Curry has cemented his legacy with the franchise. With 12 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, two scoring titles, two MVP awards, four titles, and one Finals MVP award, he is also considered one of the greatest players in NBA history.

While both Curry and Thompson were vital, Draymond Green has been the soul of the team. As the culture-setter and the high-impact leader on and off the court, even Green is aware that he was one of the most vital pieces in building Golden State’s dynasty.

Over a 14-year-long NBA career, Draymond Green has averaged 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Although many criticize these numbers, Green’s ability to contribute to winning can never be understated.

Along with four NBA championships, Green has also earned four All-Star nods, two All-NBA selections, nine All-Defensive selections, and was even named DPOY in the 2016-17 season. Viewed by some as one of the best defensive players in NBA history, Draymond Green’s value cannot be measured in metrics.

Tying all these great players together is the Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr. After inheriting the team from Mark Jackson in 2014, Kerr transformed Golden State into a well-oiled machine, winning four titles in the span of eight years.

As one of the most successful coaches of all time, Draymond Green is right to mention Kerr on his Mount Rushmore. Given that his term as the franchise’s head coach could also be coming to an end, it only seems justified to give him his flowers.