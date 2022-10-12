Skip to main content

Byron Scott Reveals The Trick To Guarding Michael Jordan: "I Never Got Him Pissed Off... You Don’t Talk Trash To Him So He Could Go Off For 60. You Tryna Kill Him With Kindness."

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player of all time. During the prime of his career, MJ played for the Chicago Bulls. In his tenure with the Bulls, MJ helped the organization win six NBA Championships in six NBA Finals trips.

This obviously played a crucial role in Jordan being considered the GOAT of basketball. But another reason for his success was his ability to get inside the head of his opponents. There were numerous incidents when MJ trash-talked to his opponents to get an upper hand over any player.

But one would think that trash-talking back to Jordan would help them gain the upper hand over Jordan. However, that couldn't be further away from the truth.

Byron Scott Unveils The Trick That He Used To Defend Michael Jordan

To be honest, stopping a player of Jordan's caliber is next to impossible when he is focused. But he's human, after all, and former Lakers player Byron Scott apparently found a trick to stop Jordan when he catches fire.

He revealed in an interview that instead of talking back to Jordan, the way to stop him is to treat the NBA legend with kindness. That's the only thing that could throw him off the track.

"I enjoyed guarding Mike. The one thing I did with Mike was, I never got him pissed off. He make a shot, you say ‘Good shot, Mike.’ You don’t talk trash to him so he could go off for 60. You tryna kill him with kindness."

Michael Jordan was known for his killer mentality during his playing days. So if someone tried to talk back to him, 'His Airness' simply gave them a befitting reply with his performance on the court. However, as per Scott, if you treat him with kindness, that can throw him off the game.

By Aikansh Chaudhary
