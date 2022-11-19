Credit: Fadeaway World

Cam Reddish has a lot of respect for Stephen Curry, and he doesn't hesitate to show it, especially after going at it against the 4x NBA champion on Friday night. In an intense duel, the Golden State Warriors improved to 7-9 after beating the Knicks 111-101 at Chase Center.

As usual, Curry showed the way with 24 points, while Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson scored 20 apiece, taking the Dubs to a much-needed win after a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Warriors have been under fire for their recent performances, and a win against an inspired Knicks team is good news for them.

Steph was doing his thing against defenders, and Cam Reddish suffered the consequences of that. The forward, who has been linked with a trade away from New York, had the task of stopping Curry, but the point guard was doing too much.

Cam Reddish Calls Steph Curry The 'Greatest Ever' While Explaining His Injury

While discussing his duel with Steph, Reddish called the Golden State Warriors legend the 'greatest ever' while explaining that he hurt his groin, maybe because he spent all night chasing Curry.

“I was competing against the greatest ever, to be honest. It was fun. Tough, too,” Reddish said, via Stefan Bondy of the NY Daily News. “He’s non stop moving. That’s probably why my groin is hurting.”

He still clarified he didn't know what really happened but admitted he felt some pain.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Reddish said. “I just know my groin is sore right now.”

Moreover, Reddish praised Curry's fitness, explaining how great it is that Steph can run around the court like that, take the ball, shoot, and do more things as if it is nothing.

“I would just say his conditioning is through the roof,” Reddish said. “To be able to run around like that and just shoot, and get to the rim and get fouled. I think if I can get my conditioning to a level like that over time — it won’t happen tomorrow — if I can get my conditioning to that, it will go a long way.”

We have to say that Reddish never said what kind of GOAT Steph is, and perhaps he only referred to Curry as the greatest shooter of all time, which is a given for a lot of people. Yet, if he talks about the greatest point guard of all time and the greatest player ever, then fans will have a problem with that.

Well, Curry keeps making history, and he could get closer to becoming the greatest PG to ever live or a top-5 player of all time, but we need to wait and see how Steph's career ends.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.