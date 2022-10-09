Skip to main content

Carlos Boozer On Kobe Bryant And LeBron James' Leadership Of The 2008 Redeem Team: "You Got Two Alphas In The Prime Of Their Careers That Don't Care About Who The Alpha Is Very Rare."

The 2008 Redeem Team has become one of the hottest topics around the NBA world this week, especially after the highly anticipated documentary premiered this Friday. Many people remembered stuff from that year, like Chris Paul, while the younger generation had a chance to learn more about a team that was very important in the history of USA basketball.  

After a huge disappointment in the 2004 Olympic Games, where they suffered several defeats and couldn't play in the gold-medal game, USA Basketball decided to put together a team that would remind the world that the American side was the best of the best. 

They proved that in Beijing, winning every game on the way to the top spot of the podium, beating big rivals, and making a statement in every match. This talented squad had two leaders in Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, who tried everything they could to take this team to the promised land. 

Carlos Boozer Praises Kobe Bryant And LeBron James' Leadership Of The 2008 Redeem Team

Showing the way for the rest of the team, James and Bryant formed a terrific duo, giving fans a glimpse of how dominant they would've been if they ever teamed up in the NBA. Fortunately for their competitors, that only happened on an international stage, with Kobe and LeBron showing how well they understood each other. 

Things were so fine and smooth between them that one of their former teammates gave the perfect explanation for their partnership. Competitive as they were, Kobe and LeBron never fought to be the leader of the team and took that role at any time without having issues with each other. 

"You got two alphas in the prime of their careers that don't care who the alpha is. Very rare," Boozer said in the documentary. 

There was no doubt that they perfectly meshed and Team USA got the biggest advantage of that. LeBron and Kobe did incredible things during their runs with Team USA, but this was the beginning of everything, as they showed how great of a duo they could have been. 

