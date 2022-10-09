Carmelo Anthony's Message To Kobe Bryant During 2008 Olympics: “We Don’t Need Lakers Kobe. We Need Team USA Kobe.”

Team USA is easily the most talented team in international basketball. Team USA has been dominating multiple international tournaments with the biggest superstars in the world. Winning the gold medal in the Olympics 7 out of the 8 times, team USA is the dominant force in the NBA.

But the team was humiliated once. Going into the 2004 Olympics, team USA boasted a roster composed of some superstars and many young players. While a lineup of Tim Duncan, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade seems interesting, this lineup ended up falling short of the gold medal and finished as the bronze medalist in the Olympics.

To avenge this rare loss in the Olympics, Team USA set up a team of superstars in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This team, which Kobe Bryant and LeBron James led, was rightfully known as the 'Redeem Team.'

Carmelo Anthony Reveals How He Motivated Kobe Bryant For The 2008 Olympics

Recently, the 'Redeem Team' documentary was released. Featuring the key players of the team like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony, to name a few, the documentary revolves around team USA's journey to the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics.

In a clip, Melo said that he needed Kobe Bryant to bring his A-game to USA.

“We don’t need Lakers Kobe. We need Team USA Kobe.”

Kobe, being Kobe, had a savage reply and was locked in to lead the team to a win in the Olympics.

"I get it. I’m in. I'm tired of watching y'all lose."

Kobe was certainly key for the team to dominate in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. From defending the best players to scoring the ball, Bryant was arguably the best player for Team USA in the Olympics. Dominating the top nations, team USA cruised through to the gold medal and perhaps was one of the best teams international basketball has ever seen.