Chandler Parsons Posted A Wild Photo With Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: "Thicker Than Contracts"

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons is no longer in the league, injuries derailed what once looked like a promising career. Parsons did manage to get paid quite a bit of money though, as he got himself signed to a huge deal before his career went down the drain. Parsons made almost $150 million in salary during his time in the NBA, which is a massive number for someone that played as little as he did. 

Chandler Parsons had a great year for the Houston Rockets by the time it was his 3rd season in the league. He was going to have to deal with a team option and a 4th year making under $1 million, but managed to get out of the contract thanks to his agent and ended up signing a 3-year, $46 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. At the time, Parsons famously signed the deal in a club and then partied with Mark Cuban. Well, it seems like some things haven't changed. 

Chandler Parsons Shared A Picture With Mark Cuban At A Restaurant

Mark Cuban may be the owner of an NBA franchise, but he's one of the most down-to-earth billionaires in the world. There are many stories of Cuban being on good terms with players, his consistent attempts to help Delonte West are a great example. And it seems he is still quite fond of Parsons as well, with Parsons posting a photo of them which shows them seemingly having great fun together. 

Fans that saw the photo had quite a few reactions to it, with some lauding Cuban for being the coolest NBA owner, while others just attempted to troll the two men. 

"Greatest owner ever, but that pic sure is zesty."

"Shoot, I'd love the guy too if he paid me for nothing."

"It wasn’t a long contract but it was damn sure thick! Happy for you both."

"The chillest nba owner ever lol."

"Parsons was icey he just got unlucky."

"Luoul Deng took the photo right?"

"If he never got hurt, he was gonna be pretty good."

"Bro Cuban really pals with the players."

"They look like they're having a blast goddamn."

"Chandler Parsons living a bit too well, if you ask me."

"This is a wild picture, man."

It should come as no surprise that NBA owners, players, and other people working together behind the scenes in the community keep in touch with one another. It's quite clear that Parsons and Cuban are on great terms still, even though Chandler's stint with the Dallas Mavericks was mostly quite forgettable. 

