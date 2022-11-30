Charles Barkley Believes The Clippers Will Have A "Wasted Season" If Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Don't Suit Up

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both superstars for the Los Angeles Clippers. Though many thought that the duo could get the Clippers a championship when they first came to Los Angeles.

However, thus far, the Clippers have only managed to get as far as the Western Conference Finals. Part of that is due to injuries, with Kawhi Leonard notably tearing his ACL in the 2021 playoffs.

Thus far this season, the Los Angeles Clippers have been undermanned, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both currently being out for the team. There is no doubt that the injuries are starting to get concerning, and the Clippers cannot win a championship if their two stars don't play.

Charles Barkley has recently claimed that the Los Angeles Clippers would have a "wasted season" if Kawhi Leonard and Paul George don't suit up for the team. It is easy to see why he is saying this as the Clippers' chances hinge on those two being able to stay healthy.

If they don't get Kawhi and Paul George, it's just a wasted season. They could finish 1st in the West, but if Kawhi and Paul George are out all season... they're not going to win a playoff series... This is getting troublesome Ernie. You gotta show up. You gotta play basketball... The Clippers were my preseason pick, but man, I'm really starting to get worried.

It is still early in the season, and perhaps we will see Kawhi Leonard and Paul George get some run as the season goes on. Obviously, their injuries are an issue for the Clippers, but it's best for them to come back extremely healthy to avoid risking another injury.

The Los Angeles Clippers Were Viewed As A Contender In Preseason

Even though the Los Angeles Clippers haven't been healthy this year, they could still be a good team by the end of the season. In fact, they were viewed as the biggest threat to the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors.

"I think the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers [are favorites for the title], you know, it would be history for the Clippers. Shout out to Ty Lue and how he's been able to keep the train on the track, with no Kawhi all last year, PG missed a handful of games. The one thing about that team is that everybody knows their roles. Adding John Wall, to me the deepest team in the league is the Clippers, so, you gotta beat the champs, but if anyone in the Western Conference can beat the champs in the Western Finals, it could be the Clippers."

Hopefully, the Los Angeles Clippers do manage to get some run with their entire team at some point this season. They are definitely a solid veteran squad at full strength, but they have to be healthy to get to their potential as a team.

At the end of the day, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will determine how good the Los Angeles Clippers are this season. Perhaps we will see them turn the team into a contender as more time passes in the NBA season.

