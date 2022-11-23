Charles Barkley Says Anthony Davis Has Disappointed Everybody: "He Should Have Been The Best Player In The League By Now."

Anthony Davis has been pretty good over the last three games. Over the last three contests, which the Lakers have all won, AD is averaging 35.0 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks.

It's a monstrous stat line from one of the NBA's best players, but former basketball legend Charles Barkley isn't impressed. Speaking on TNT's 'Inside the NBA' on Thursday, Barkley spoke candidly on Davis and explained his biggest disappointment about the 1x NBA champion.

"No 38-year-old guy should be the best player on an NBA team. No matter how great LeBron is. Anthony Davis, I said five years ago 'this guy is gonna be the best player in the world' and he's disappointed us. He's disappointed everybody. He should have been the best player in the league by now."

Fans Are Calling On Davis To Carry The Torch For The Lakers Amid LeBron's Decline

Davis has been good for the Lakers this month, but they will need that from him all the time from now on if they want any chance of turning this season around. AD has expressed a desire to carry the load offensively before, but he seems to really be making it his mission to take on a heavier burden without James this season.

“I just try to be more vocal and kinda just take on that role of being super aggressive," Davis said. "You still got me, Russ to kinda, the same way like we just did in Utah. But for me the mindset switches of going out being aggressive and trying to find ways to help the team win. Whether it’s more shots or, now it’s my job to make these guys better. It’s my job anyway, but it’s heightened when someone like Bron is out with everything he does on the floor.”

Barkley is tired of seeing a passive, non-aggressive Anthony Davis. Instead, he wants to see the Brow at his best every night. Attacking the basket will be the key to success for Davis, but the Lakers also have to make it a point to keep feeding him whenever they can.

The only question is, is it good enough to keep them alive in the Western Conference? Maybe not, but the Lakers have no choice but to try it out and see.

