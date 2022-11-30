Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Will Not Win Championship With Their Current Playstyle

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Dallas Mavericks made the Western Conference Finals last season, notably upsetting the No. 1 seeded Phoenix Suns on the way there. This season, however, the team has struggled with inconsistency to start the season.

A question that has previously been raised about the Dallas Mavericks is whether they can win a championship with their current system. Their defense is solid, but their offense is a heliocentric system centered around Luka Doncic, with little off-ball movement.

Charles Barkley has recently claimed that the Dallas Mavericks will not win a championship with the way they play right now, as Luka Doncic is the one dominating the ball at all times.

It is true that learning how to trust one's teammates is part of every great's journey. Some of Luka Doncic's ball dominance is out of necessity as well, as there are few other players that can run an offense on the Mavericks. The team let Jalen Brunson leave in free agency, and his absence is clearly felt as of now.

Nobody wins by themselves, and many people have suggested that putting a legitimate All-Star caliber player next to Luka Doncic could result in a championship. It is clear that Luka Doncic is carrying too much of an offensive load as of right now, and we'll see how the Mavericks deal with that problem in the future.

The Dallas Mavericks Have Recently Signed Kemba Walker To Improve Their Offense

The Dallas Mavericks recently signed veteran Kemba Walker to their roster. Though the point guard has dealt with some injury issues throughout the last couple of years, there's no doubt that he can still be a solid contributor when healthy. Recently, Mark Cuban explained that the Dallas Mavericks signed Kemba Walker to improve their offense.

“We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense. Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd more offensive flexibility.”

Kemba Walker was an elite offensive point guard in his prime, and he is definitely a player that is comfortable taking open 3PT shots. Perhaps he can help the Mavericks take advantage of all the open looks created by Luka Doncic.

As of right now, the Dallas Mavericks are in a close contest with the Golden State Warriors. Hopefully, Luka Doncic can lead the team to another victory, though the Warriors have not made it easy.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.