Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Will Not Win Championship With Their Current Playstyle

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
barkley doncic

The Dallas Mavericks made the Western Conference Finals last season, notably upsetting the No. 1 seeded Phoenix Suns on the way there. This season, however, the team has struggled with inconsistency to start the season.

A question that has previously been raised about the Dallas Mavericks is whether they can win a championship with their current system. Their defense is solid, but their offense is a heliocentric system centered around Luka Doncic, with little off-ball movement.

Charles Barkley has recently claimed that the Dallas Mavericks will not win a championship with the way they play right now, as Luka Doncic is the one dominating the ball at all times.

It is true that learning how to trust one's teammates is part of every great's journey. Some of Luka Doncic's ball dominance is out of necessity as well, as there are few other players that can run an offense on the Mavericks. The team let Jalen Brunson leave in free agency, and his absence is clearly felt as of now.

Nobody wins by themselves, and many people have suggested that putting a legitimate All-Star caliber player next to Luka Doncic could result in a championship. It is clear that Luka Doncic is carrying too much of an offensive load as of right now, and we'll see how the Mavericks deal with that problem in the future.

The Dallas Mavericks Have Recently Signed Kemba Walker To Improve Their Offense

The Dallas Mavericks recently signed veteran Kemba Walker to their roster. Though the point guard has dealt with some injury issues throughout the last couple of years, there's no doubt that he can still be a solid contributor when healthy. Recently, Mark Cuban explained that the Dallas Mavericks signed Kemba Walker to improve their offense.

“We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense. Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd more offensive flexibility.”

Kemba Walker was an elite offensive point guard in his prime, and he is definitely a player that is comfortable taking open 3PT shots. Perhaps he can help the Mavericks take advantage of all the open looks created by Luka Doncic.

As of right now, the Dallas Mavericks are in a close contest with the Golden State Warriors. Hopefully, Luka Doncic can lead the team to another victory, though the Warriors have not made it easy.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

barkley doncic
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Will Not Win Championship With Their Current Playstyle

By Lee Tran
Former NBA All-Star Recounts His Time On The Set Of 'White Men Can't Jump' And How Woody Harrelson Proved The Title Right
NBA Media

Former NBA All-Star Recounts His Time On The Set Of 'White Men Can't Jump' And How Woody Harrelson Proved The Title Right

By Titan Frey
zion giannis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Claims Zion Williamson Is The Most Dominant Player In The NBA Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Lee Tran
Aaron "Showtime" Taylor: His Journey From Prison To Becoming An NBA Broadcaster
NBA Media

Aaron "Showtime" Taylor: His Journey From Prison To Becoming An NBA Broadcaster

By Titan Frey
Rasheed Wallace: The Biography Of The 'Ball Don't Lie' Trash-Talker And NBA Champion
NBA

Rasheed Wallace: The Biography Of The 'Ball Don't Lie' Trash-Talker And NBA Champion

By Titan Frey
2000 NBA Finals Game 4: An Injured 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant Took Over And Won The Game In Overtime
NBA Media

2000 NBA Finals Game 4: An Injured 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant Took Over And Won The Game In Overtime

By Titan Frey
Jamal Crawford Challenged Michael Jordan To A 3-Point Shootout, First Lost $1,000, Then Won $5,000, And Finally Lost His Mercedes After MJ Bet His Ferrari
NBA Media

Jamal Crawford Challenged Michael Jordan To A 3-Point Shootout, First Lost $1,000, Then Won $5,000, And Finally Lost His Mercedes After MJ Bet His Ferrari

By Titan Frey
Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic 1-On-1 Matchup That Never Happened In 1990
NBA Media

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic 1-On-1 Matchup That Never Happened In 1990

By Titan Frey
barkley jordan
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Wants To Repair Fractured Relationship With Michael Jordan: "Let's Get Past This Bull***t."

By Lee Tran
“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller
NBA Media

“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller

By Titan Frey
When 5′ 6″ Spud Webb Outdueled Teammate Dominique Wilkins To Win 1986 Slam Dunk Contest To Become Shortest Winner In History
NBA Media

When 5′ 6″ Spud Webb Outdueled Teammate Dominique Wilkins To Win 1986 Slam Dunk Contest To Become Shortest Winner In History

By Titan Frey
After Retiring From The NBA, Wilt Chamberlain Enjoyed A Successful Volleyball Career
NBA Media

After Retiring From The NBA, Wilt Chamberlain Enjoyed A Successful Volleyball Career

By Titan Frey
Danny Ainge: The Biography Of The Boston Celtics Legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year
NBA

Danny Ainge: The Biography Of The Boston Celtics Legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year

By Titan Frey
charles barkley klay thompson
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson Overreacted To His Negative Comments About Him Not Being The Same Player

By Lee Tran
Detroit Pistons Created NBA Jam And Added Special Code To Make Chicago Bulls Miss Game-Winning Shots Against The Pistons
NBA Media

Detroit Pistons Created NBA Jam And Added Special Code To Make Chicago Bulls Miss Game-Winning Shots Against The Pistons

By Titan Frey
John Stockton's Game-Winning 3 Against The Rockets Lifts The Jazz To Their First NBA Finals Appearance In 1997
NBA Media

John Stockton's Game-Winning 3 Against The Rockets Lifts The Jazz To Their First NBA Finals Appearance In 1997

By Titan Frey