Patrick Beverley made a lot of noise last night with yet another on-court controversy, curiously involving another Phoenix Suns player. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been known for getting into people's faces, yelling at them, and generally trying to mess with whoever.

On Tuesday night, he once again attacked a rival, shoving Deandre Ayton in the back, making the big man fall. He was ejected after that moment while also getting criticized. Devin Booker called him out for acting behind people's backs, saying that he needs to do things in front of others and face the consequences.

Not only Book and fans were ready to blast Beverley but also somebody who was involved in fights during his NBA career. Charles Barkley knows a thing or two about getting really physical with rivals, and he had nothing good to say about Bev.

Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals

The former NBA MVP had some harsh words to say to Beverley, warning him about getting hit if he keeps messing with people and attacking them the way he did against Ayton and priorly against Chris Paul. During Tuesday's edition of Inside the NBA, Chuck told Beverley that he has to fight during the game, not after it's over.

"I don't like guys that fight at the end of the game," Barkley said. "You had 40 minutes to fight all the time. In football games, three quarters, three periods in hockey. Don't fight when the game is over. Fight during the game." "This dude is begging for a two-piece," Barkley said. "Begging for a two-piece. I'm telling y'all, this dude, he might get a whole bucket of chicken if he keeps messing around with the wrong person."

Beverley's antics have earned him a lot of enemies around the league, and Barkley is tired of seeing that. The former player-turned-analyst is done with Bev's bad behavior and is aware that if he keeps doing what he's done, somebody won't have mercy, and he'll have to put those hands up and defend himself.

