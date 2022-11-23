Skip to main content

Devin Booker Calls Out Patrick Beverley After He Pushed Deandre Ayton In The Back: "Push Them In The Chest"

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a tough win over the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Suns are a much better team on paper, the Lakers were catapulted by an incredible Anthony Davis performance that kept the team in the game till the late fourth quarter when the Suns ran away with the win.

Toward the end of the game, there seemed to be an altercation between Deandre Ayton and Austin Reaves, which led to Ayton standing over Reaves. Patrick Beverley saw this and defended the Lakers' sophomore by pushing Ayton in the back and creating a scuffle.

Beverley was ejected from the game and this became a talking point after, as Chris Haynes asked Devin Booker for his thoughts on the incident.  

"It was more than it was supposed to be. Pat need to stop pushing people in the back man, push them in the chest."

This wasn't the first time Beverley has pushed a Suns player in the back, doing the same to Chris Paul during the 2021 Western Conference Finals. Booker brought this up to send a message to PatBev and also remind everyone that this isn't something new for him.

Is Patrick Beverley At Fault?

People can't question someone's intent when they push them with both hands in the back and send them to the floor. However, Beverley was defending a younger teammate in Austin Reaves. 

Reaves fell while defending Booker and Booker walked away after staring at the fallen Lakers guard on the court. Ayton was standing over Reaves for a few seconds and looking down at him, which prompted Beverley to rush and push him.

Beverley overreacted so he could be blamed but nobody in the Lakers locker room is going to chastise him for protecting his teammates. 

