Skip to main content

Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"

Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"

The Chicago Bulls haven't enjoyed a lot of success since the retirement of Michael Jordan, with the team easily being one of the most disappointing big market teams of the last 20 years. However, the Bulls had a few amazing years where they contended atop the East in the 2010s, led by 2008 Draft No. 1 pick Derrick Rose.

The Bulls picking Rose changed the course of the franchise. Rose became the league's youngest MVP ever and started helping the Bulls make regular pushes to the Conference Finals, just for a LeBron James-led team to stop them in their tracks, be it Miami or Cleveland. 

Rose revealed that the Bulls actually almost chose Michael Beasley instead of him because of the criminal past of Rose's brother.  

"I am at dinner, it's the night before the draft. The Bulls call my brother, and they're gonna deny this, but they call my brother and some sh*t come up with some background. Like, 'your brother was arrested blah blah blah, what's going on?' I am sick because I'm like 'y'all drafting me, not my brother.' I get off the table and I am sick, I have to walk out, I am crying and sh*t because I wanted to number one. My brother come out and he was frustrated because this happened in the past, like it's nothing I could do about it...  He saw that I was hurt and how bad I wanted to go number one, so we out here going through it bro. But at the end, I was like 'f*ck it, if they don't pick us, we're gonna go to Mimai and we're gonna do the same thing." 

Injuries would cut Rose's prime heartbreakingly short as the fan favorite would almost lose his spot in the league before a late-career resurgence that has seen him have good stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks.

What If The Bulls Passed On Rose?

The 2008 Draft would have given the Bulls options outside of Rose as well, it's just that those options didn't make as much sense as Rose. No. 4 pick Russell Westbrook had a similar skill set but Rose was the clearly better prospect heading into the Draft. 

Other options like Michael Beasley, Kevin Love, or OJ Mayo just wouldn't;t have worked out as well as Rose for a variety of reasons. Beasley's career was marked with inconsistency, Mayo was a bust, and Love has had a solid career but Rose's prime was much bigger than Love's prime.

Rose is also from Chicago, so it's good that the Bulls didn't mess up the perfect draft situation that they received in 2008. Sadly, Rose's Bulls could never bring a championship to the team.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"
NBA Media

Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Zach Lowe Reveals Why The Lakers Must Trade Russell Westbrook: "I'm Wondering If They Need To Just Not Have Him Around"
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Reveals Why The Lakers Must Trade Russell Westbrook: "I'm Wondering If They Need To Just Not Have Him Around"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Magic Johnson Says He Regrets Not Calling LeBron James Before Stepping Down As President: "I Regret Not Calling LeBron And Telling Him That I Was Stepping Down. I Owed Him That."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says He Regrets Not Calling LeBron James Before Stepping Down As President: "I Regret Not Calling LeBron And Telling Him That I Was Stepping Down. I Owed Him That."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mike Brown Not Worried About Sacramento Kings After 0-3 Start: "The Lack Of Playoffs In 16 Years Causes Little Bit Of Anxiety Around Here"
NBA Media

Mike Brown Not Worried About Sacramento Kings After 0-3 Start: "The Lack Of Playoffs In 16 Years Causes Little Bit Of Anxiety Around Here"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATS, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"
NBA Media

WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATs, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade
NBA Media

Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"
NBA Media

Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says the Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2019 And 2020: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Dais."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Says Ja Morant Will Be The Face Of The NBA
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says Ja Morant Will Be The Face Of The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Angry At Darvin Ham After He Refuses To Take Russell Westbrook Off The Starting Lineup: "He Gone Mess Around And Get Fired."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Would Have Won Zero Championships Without Draymond Green: "When He Goes To The Hall Of Fame, People Are Gonna Be Like, 'That Motherf— Averaged 8 Points, How Is He In The HOF?’"

By Nico Martinez
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
NBA Media

Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."

By Orlando Silva
The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook
NBA

The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook

By Kyle Daubs