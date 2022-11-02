Skip to main content

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire. 

But as one of the best players of his generation might have expected, Bosh's career did not end on a positive note or in a heartwarming fashion. Blood clots in his legs and illness cut Bosh's career short and despite spending 3 seasons trying to get back on to the court time and again, he finally called it quits. It was a sad way for such a decorated career to come to a close, but the Miami Heat did Bosh right in retirement.

Chris Bosh Received Nearly $870K Every Month From The Miami Heat As A Part Of His $52 Million Contract Payout

In November 2022, the news came out that the Heat had made the last of their twice-monthly payments to Chris Bosh. After the organization waived him in 2017, they agreed to pay out his remaining $52 million salary in installments of $434,393 every two weeks. That is a massive amount for any player to consistently earn even following their retirement. 

"The Miami Heat have paid Chris Bosh $434,393 twice a month since 2017 as a part of his contract agreement. Today, November 1, 2022, marks the last of 120 paid installments, for a total of $52.1 million."

Bosh didn't think his career was over when Miami waived him in 2017, he tried to get back to the NBA for two more seasons before finally giving up. And despite everything that happened, Pat Riley has always tried to be on good terms with Bosh, whose jersey has also been retired by the franchise. No Heat fan is likely to begrudge Bosh for getting the money he was owed. 

He is far from the only player to get payments like these, the Lakers famously paid Luol Deng over $70 million for nearly 4 years that he wasn't playing for them. But Bosh is widely respected by fans and the community, so what he was owed wasn't looked at that much as a burden. One way or another it's safe to say that the Miami Heat treated one of its legends with great respect and dignity. 

