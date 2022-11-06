Skip to main content

Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA

For the longest time, it was pretty clear that LeBron James was the best player in the NBA. Sure, you had some players challenge him from time to time, but LeBron was still objectively the best in the business. That is no longer the case in the present though, as the King has relinquished his crown.

While a few names have been floated around, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now widely regarded as the best player in the game. He has won nearly every individual honor, whether it be MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or Finals MVP to go with that championship he won in 2021. Despite all the great things he has achieved, Giannis said that he isn't the best player in the world and stated that instead, it's Stephen Curry, as he was the one who had led his team to the title in 2022.

Curry certainly has a strong case after his heroics in these past playoffs where he finally got the proverbial monkey off his back by winning his first Finals MVP. Hall-of-Famer and Warriors legend Chris Mullin was speaking before Golden State's game against the Pelicans, where he said that Giannis and Curry are the two best players in the NBA.

Chris Mullin on our @NBCSWarriors pregame show: "Right now, the two best players in the NBA are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry. Period. I'm not even gonna waste my time on that."

That is perhaps fair to say, but these two have had contrasting fortunes this season. Giannis has led the Bucks to an undefeated start to the campaign and he has done so despite Khris Middleton still being out. He is putting up ridiculous numbers and has to be one of the favorites to win MVP.

Curry, meanwhile, is having a great individual season of his own, as he is averaging 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, but unlike Giannis, he hasn't been able to lift his team. The Warriors are off to a shocking 3-7 start and Steph, as one of the best players in the world, needs to find a way to turn things around.

