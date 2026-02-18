Chris Paul Calls Spurs The Best Organization He’s Played For

After 21 seasons in the NBA, Chris Paul has experienced just about every kind of franchise environment possible. From rebuilding situations to title contenders, from small markets to major media hubs, the veteran point guard saw it all. Yet when asked to reflect on his journey, Paul did not hesitate in naming the San Antonio Spurs as the best organization he ever played for.

During a recent appearance on TheTyLilShow livestream, Paul showed off a plaque the Spurs gifted him following his lone season with the franchise. The tribute featured images from all seven teams he represented and highlighted the players who benefited most from his assists. Holding it up with visible pride, Paul said plainly,

“They was the best organization I played for.”

CP3 says the Spurs are the best organization he’s ever played for 👀 “It’s so dope ’cause the Spurs gave me this last year, my best organization I played for.” (h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA & @Fullcourtpass ) pic.twitter.com/8INY6eNfCF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 18, 2026

For a player who suited up for the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Spurs, that statement carries weight.

What makes the comment even more striking is that Paul spent just one season in San Antonio. At 39 years old, he appeared in all 82 games, the only time in his entire career he played a full regular season. In a reduced role, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range.

The numbers were modest compared to his prime, but his influence extended far beyond the stat sheet. Paul stabilized a young roster, helped guide the Spurs’ emerging core, and embraced mentorship without ego.

Across his career, Paul earned 12 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA honors, and finished second all-time in both assists and steals. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 9.2 assists over 1,370 regular-season games.

His legacy includes countless clutch moments and one NBA Finals appearance with the Suns, though a championship ultimately eluded him. His leadership style often drew mixed reviews, and his final chapter with the Clippers ended awkwardly when he was cut early in the season before the team quickly turned things around.

That backdrop makes his praise for San Antonio even more revealing. Paul acknowledged in the same conversation that he can be demanding as a teammate. The plaque and the presentation from the Spurs’ staff symbolized something deeper than basketball. It represented appreciation, respect, and organizational stability.

For a franchise long known for professionalism and culture, the endorsement from one of the greatest point guards ever only reinforces that reputation. For Paul, who recently saw his career quietly conclude after being waived following a trade deadline move, the Spurs’ season clearly stands out as a place where he felt fully valued.

When he looks back on his Hall of Fame career, it seems San Antonio will hold a special place in his memory.