Damian Lillard Shares His Free Agency Pitch To Jerami Grant: "I Care About His Success, And He Cares About Ours."

Jerami Grant is one of the best two-way forwards in the game today, capable of guarding multiple positions and being a secondary scoring option on an elite team. Currently, Jerami Grant is averaging 22.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 2.7 APG.

During the offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers traded for Jerami Grant despite the forward being in the last year of his contract in the 2022-23 season. Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard revealed his free agency pitch to Jerami Grant, pointing out that playing with two elite guards like himself and Anfernee Simons has helped Jerami Grant be "really effective". Michael Scotto of HoopsHype relayed the news.

In this league, you’ve got to respect that guys have their own idea of what they want to do with their career and how they see themselves financially. I think the best way to sell anybody on anything as far as staying around is to win games, be authentic, and have genuine behavior. I know that’s what I do best. I mean what I say and say what I mean. I stay true to that because I’m never beside myself. Playing with myself and Anfernee, a lot of things have opened up for him and allowed him to really be effective. Then, the fact that we’re openly going to give him every opportunity to do it in terms of being unselfish. I don’t think there are a lot of guys out there in situations where it’ll be a hand-and-glove fit like it’s been, not just game-wise but personality-wise. We all get along and like each other. I care about his success, and he cares about ours. Sometimes, that’s the most important thing. That’s what our biggest pitch ever could be.

It remains to be seen if Jerami Grant will remain a Trail Blazer after this season. He has definitely been a good fit with the team, and they can offer him a multi-year lucrative contract to keep him in Portland. We will see if that is enough for him to stay with the team.

Damian Lillard Thinks The Portland Trail Blazers Can Win A Championship

There is no doubt that the Portland Trail Blazers are a good team this year, and they are an extremely versatile squad. In fact, Damian Lillard recently claimed that they can be a championship team.

"I think we can be a championship team," Lillard said. "We’ve got a good mix of veterans with experience and young talented guys. Right now in the league, that’s who you’re seeing are the most successful teams. It’s no longer look at this super team over here. It’s who’s got the talent, who can get up and down and score, who’s fearless, who defends, who has experience and leadership? It’s all of those things that give you a shot to be one of those final teams. You’re seeing it across the league, and I think we fall into that category. We’ve got to be healthy. I’ve played a lot of games, but I’ve been in and out of the lineup with little nagging things with my calf. We haven’t gotten Gary Payton II out there yet. There are other layers to this team. We’ve got guys that are still getting up to speed. Nassir (Little) was out for a long time. He’s still trying to find his footing. I think once we put all of those things together and you can really see us, that’s when you’ll see that level up."

It remains to be seen if the Portland Trail Blazers do end up winning a championship in the future. They definitely have a lot of talent this year, and Damian Lillard has managed to lead them to the Western Conference Finals in the past. Perhaps this could be their year.

Hopefully, we see the Portland Trail Blazers manage to retain Jerami Grant after this season. He will certainly help them be a more competitive team this year, and potentially for years to come.

