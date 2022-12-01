Skip to main content

Damian Lillard Says Portland Trail Blazers Can Be A Championship Level Team: "It’s No Longer Look At This Super Team Over Here..."

Damian Lillard Says Portland Trail Blazers Can Be A Championship Level Team: "It’s No Longer Look At This Super Team Over Here..."

On paper, the Portland Trail Blazers aren't very impressive. Besides Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant, the team doesn't really have the to-level talent most fans would associate with a team built for the postseason.

But in the eyes of Damian Lillard, the Blazers are more than just a middle-of-the-pack group. As he explained in a recent interview with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, he believes he can go all the way with this team when fully healthy.

"I think we can be a championship team," Lillard said. "We’ve got a good mix of veterans with experience and young talented guys. Right now in the league, that’s who you’re seeing are the most successful teams. It’s no longer look at this super team over here. It’s who’s got the talent, who can get up and down and score, who’s fearless, who defends, who has experience and leadership? It’s all of those things that give you a shot to be one of those final teams. You’re seeing it across the league, and I think we fall into that category. We’ve got to be healthy. I’ve played a lot of games, but I’ve been in and out of the lineup with little nagging things with my calf. We haven’t gotten Gary Payton II out there yet. There are other layers to this team. We’ve got guys that are still getting up to speed. Nassir (Little) was out for a long time. He’s still trying to find his footing. I think once we put all of those things together and you can really see us, that’s when you’ll see that level up."

Is The Era Of Superteams Really Over?

Just a few years ago, the meta for teams across the league was to just stack as much talent as possible. And while that method brings strong results, we are seeing a different trend this season. Teams like the Celtics, Bucks, and Suns, have been thriving despite only having a single "tier-A" superstar on their roster. 

What this means for Portland is still unknown, especially given their up-and-down year, but Dame has had high expectations from the very beginning.

"I'm coming out here to win," Lillard said. "And everybody gotta be on that. We coming out here to win. Now, are we gonna lose some games? Everybody's gonna lose some games. As we gonna go 70-12? No, we're not going 70-12. But, we represent winning. Since I've been here we haven't won a championship but we win a lot of games and that mentality is no different. It's just that people don't expect it from us. And that's a great place to be where they're not expecting it."

As one of the last truly loyal stars in the NBA, Dame has gotten some flack for not jumping ship and pursuing a championship somewhere else. But as he explained in the interview with Scotto, the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

This season, we're going to find out just how serious Lillard is about winning, and how far he can take a Blazers team that he has deemed to be a title contender.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Damian Lillard Says Portland Trail Blazers Can Be A Championship Level Team: "It’s No Longer Look At This Super Team Over Here..."
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Says Portland Trail Blazers Can Be A Championship Level Team: "It’s No Longer Look At This Super Team Over Here..."

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Explains His Loyalty To The Trail Blazers: "I’d Hate To Be In Another Place And Be Like, ‘Dang, This Is How You Operate?' Then, I’m Stuck There.”

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On The Comparisons Between Jayson Tatum And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On The Comparisons Between Jayson Tatum And Kobe Bryant

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Anthony Davis Messed Up His Assist
NBA Media

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Anthony Davis Messed Up His Assist

By Orlando Silva
Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jayson Tatum Opens Up On If He And Jaylen Brown Are The Best Duo In The NBA
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Opens Up On If He And Jaylen Brown Are The Best Duo In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Lonzo Ball
NBA Media

Bulls Point Guard Lonzo Ball Is Reportedly Not Close To Return To The Court This Season

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Sides With LeBron James After He Calls Out The Media For Double Standards

By Nico Martinez
Ja Morant Calls Out Referees After He Gets Ejected Against The Timberwolves
NBA Media

Ja Morant Calls Out Referees After He Gets Ejected Against The Timberwolves

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Tyrese Haliburton
NBA Media

Tyrese Haliburton Drops Major Truth Bomb On His Former Teammate De'Aaron Fox And Kings Culture

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Explains How Hard It Was To Recover His Rhythm Following His Suspension
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains How Hard It Was To Recover His Rhythm Following His Suspension

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Took A Big Shot At Heckler And Told Him To “Shut Up”
NBA Media

Draymond Green Took A Big Shot At Heckler And Told Him To “Shut Up”

By Orlando Silva
12-Year-Old Michael Jordan Was Suspended From School For Fighting, His Mother Taught Him A Valuable Lesson
NBA Media

12-Year-Old Michael Jordan Was Suspended From School For Fighting, His Mother Taught Him A Valuable Lesson

By Orlando Silva
Prince And Princess Of Wales Watch The Boston Celtics Against The Miami Heat At TD Garden
NBA Media

Prince And Princess Of Wales Watch The Boston Celtics Against The Miami Heat At TD Garden

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook

By Aaron Abhishek
Video: LeBron James Crashes Austin Reaves Interview, "Yeah Mother******!
NBA Media

Video: LeBron James Crashes Austin Reaves Interview, "Yeah Mother******!

By Aaron Abhishek