D'Angelo Russell Seemingly Took A Subtle Shot At Rudy Gobert

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a team that swung big in the offseason. After a playoff appearance last season, they chose Rudy Gobert as the man to take them to the next level. Minnesota made a huge trade for Gobert, even changing the face of the trade market in the process and many expected them to be towards the top of the Western Conference. 

19 games into the season though, they are 10-9 and looking like they might not end up being one of the league's best teams. The fit with Rudy Gobert has been difficult to figure out on offense, he's averaging under 14 points per game. His field goal percentage is also the lowest it has been since the 2017-18 season, he is at 63% which is not very good considering his shot profile. And it seems there is a bit of trouble in paradise for the Minnesota Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell Spoke About Rudy Gobert's Offense And His Chemistry With The Big Man

D'Angelo Russell has been far from a star for Minnesota in his time there, but he remains one of the team's leading players. After a recent loss against the struggling Charlotte Hornets, Russell was asked about how his relationship and connection with Gobert was coming along. His reaction was a cold one, and some seem to think that this was a shot at Gobert's abilities on the offensive side of the court. 

"He catch the ball, he’ll score."

Gobert has been in the past called out for not being able to safely collect the ball in the post. The big man struggled with that in Utah as well, and it was a big part of the narrative surrounding why Gobert's flaws mean a team cannot succeed on a massive scale with him. Russell doesn't seem to be the only Timberwolves star with some issues regarding Gobert. An NBA analyst pointed out that Edwards has passed to Gobert less than two times a game

Whatever their problems are, the Timberwolves need to figure it out quickly. The Western Conference is competitive, but some teams will start to pull away soon. They need to be better if they want a good seed going into the playoffs. With how much they gave up to acquire Gobert, Minnesota will be judged as a failure if they cannot make a good playoff run this season. 

