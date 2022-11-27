Credit: Fadeaway World

PJ Tucker has never been known as a prolific scorer, but the player could defend himself while attacking rivals. In prior years, he was known as a 3-and-D guy, but right now, the veteran only cares about one side of the ball, letting his teammates do the most glamorous job on the court.

Tucker has been considered a very valuable piece for teams that want to compete for the NBA championship. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks in their 2021 campaign, helping them win the title that year, and joined the No. 1 seed in the East last season, the Miami Heat, but they couldn't get past the Eastern Conference Finals.

Last summer, Tucker joined the Philadelphia 76ers, trying to help them get past that second round once and for all and aspire to win a championship. However, in recent days, Tucker has been criticized for his lack of scoring for the Sixers, posting several games without scoring a single point.

PJ Tucker Has Blunt Response To His Lack Of Scoring This Season

PJ has become a meme thanks to this situation, and fans recently trolled him when comparing him to many NBA superstars. He's heard all the noise about his lack of scoring and issued a big response, saying that he's focused on doing everything to help his team and most of the time, that doesn't include scoring.

"As long as we’re winning, it don’t matter,” Tucker said on Sunday, via Yahoo Sports. “Of course, you want more shots, what player don’t? But with the way we play–coach talks about a lack of ball movement all the time. It’s one of those things. Sometimes you get shots, sometimes you don’t, you keep playing, and figure it out.”

Tucker explains that having teammates like James Harden and Joel Embiid, it's obvious that they'll get the most touches. When he has the chance to take some shots, he doesn't have the rhythm and makes things difficult.

“Of course, but it’s part of the game,” Tucker added. “Sometimes you get shots, sometimes you don’t. Sometimes the ball moves, sometimes it don’t. Without having Jo, ball gotta pop. Ball gotta move, make easy shots for each other. It is what it is.”

The 76ers are apparently getting back on track and now are over the .500 mark with a 10-9 record. They know this is a huge season for them if they want to win the championship. It's good to see that they're playing well when their Big 3 isn't active, which is a promising signal for Doc Rivers. Tucker keeps thriving on defense and we're pretty sure nobody on the Sixers is urging him to be more aggressive on offense.

