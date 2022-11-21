PJ Tucker Has Scored 0 Points In 95 Minutes On The Court

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers came into the season with big hopes. After a disappointing campaign ended in the playoffs with Joel Embiid trying to carry the team despite playing with injuries, the 76ers loaded up in the offseason in the hope of making make 2022 their championship season.

James Harden came into the season in great shape and took a discount on his contract extension to make sure the team could sign his old Houston Rockets teammate PJ Tucker.

Signing Tucker has gotten the 76ers investigated for tampering, but the veteran corner shooter and defender hasn't been able to add points to the 76ers. Over his last 3 games, where he's played a combined total of 95 minutes, he's scored no points in that time.

Tucker's value cannot be determined purely through offensive numbers. He's an active threat in his spot, so players ensure they don't leave him open. The 76ers have been an objectively better team this season when Tucker is on the floor. Maybe if he is willing to shoot more often, the 76ers could save their season.

From Championship Contenders To Being Below .500

The Philadelphia 76ers have had one of the rudest starts to the season, with the team falling into a 1-4 hole. While they have rebounded to an 8-8 record, they don't look like they can compete with teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and maybe even the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There's no roster decision that can save this team, as it is a very well-constructed team around Embiid and Harden. If they could move Tobias Harris and use his contract to absorb 2 rotational players, that'd be ideal.

The fault so far has been in coaching, with people believing Doc Rivers's job might be at risk. Considering a mystery Eastern Conference team was assessing signing Ime Udoka this season, it might have been Philly lining up Rivers' replacement if the season doesn't turn around.

