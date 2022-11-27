NBA Fans Savagely Troll PJ Tucker When Comparing Him To Superstars: "If You Want None Of That, Look At PJ Tucker"

PJ Tucker has a reputation as one of the best 3 and D players in the NBA. Though he is still an okay defender, his offense has taken a dip thus far this season. Tucker is still shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc, but it is clear that he is simply a limited offensive player at this stage of his career.

Recently, the Twitter page NBA Memes posted a Tweet that compared PJ Tucker to superstars around the league. The meme was clearly designed to roast PJ Tucker, and a lot of fans cracked a few jokes about Tucker's performances with the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

Some people obviously defended PJ Tucker underneath the post, with many people pointing out that his contributions go beyond the box score. P. J. Tucker might not have superstar attributes, but he is definitely an extremely valuable player that directly contributes to winning.

PJ Tucker Is An Emotional Leader In The Locker Room

One of the things that PJ Tucker is well-known for is his leadership inside the locker room. Previously, it was revealed that PJ Tucker yelled at his teammates this year after the team went 0-3 to start the season.

“Tuck was yelling that after the game,” Rivers added. “He’s right. No one’s just gonna give you a win. You have to go get it and you have to do it a lot every night. You can’t just pick and choose when we’re gonna show up right now and that’s what we’re doing.”

There are definitely times when a team needs a reality check, and PJ Tucker is clearly more than willing to provide it. The Philadelphia 76ers have been much better since this incident as well.

Joel Embiid once claimed that the Philadelphia 76ers need more "tough guys" like PJ Tucker, and it is good to see that now they have acquired him. Hopefully, they are able to get far this season, and potentially make the Finals.

