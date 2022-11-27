Skip to main content

NBA Fans Savagely Troll PJ Tucker When Comparing Him To Superstars: "If You Want None Of That, Look At PJ Tucker"

PJ Tucker has a reputation as one of the best 3 and D players in the NBA. Though he is still an okay defender, his offense has taken a dip thus far this season. Tucker is still shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc, but it is clear that he is simply a limited offensive player at this stage of his career.

Recently, the Twitter page NBA Memes posted a Tweet that compared PJ Tucker to superstars around the league. The meme was clearly designed to roast PJ Tucker, and a lot of fans cracked a few jokes about Tucker's performances with the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

He just goes around hacking people

Ay he ain’t Kawahi but he is a solid defender bruh

PJ Tucker just signed so he could have money to fund his sneaker collection

Bro, he did a good job on guarding every best player every team.

Clearly you don't know basketball, he is one of the best defenders the league has. There's a reason coach gives him minutes

He finessed the 76ers

He only good for fancy game day sneakers

He is the most intriguing player to watch while he's defending. He is key to success in defensive manner. He totally controlled kd to make it more tougher to win the championship.

If you want heart, look at PJ Tucker… Y’all want him to put up all these stats. That’s not what he’s on a team for. He’s useless on a “bad” team. He’s the “X factor” defensively on a great team!

he shoulda stayed with the heat

Glue guy ALL DAY.

gotta trade this fraudulent player

My man has been in the league since 2006 solely from having that dog in him. You've got to respect that

If you want the exclusive Jordans that don't no one else has, find PJ Tucker

Pj is a better defender than kahwi

Some people obviously defended PJ Tucker underneath the post, with many people pointing out that his contributions go beyond the box score. P. J. Tucker might not have superstar attributes, but he is definitely an extremely valuable player that directly contributes to winning.

PJ Tucker Is An Emotional Leader In The Locker Room

One of the things that PJ Tucker is well-known for is his leadership inside the locker room. Previously, it was revealed that PJ Tucker yelled at his teammates this year after the team went 0-3 to start the season.

“Tuck was yelling that after the game,” Rivers added. “He’s right. No one’s just gonna give you a win. You have to go get it and you have to do it a lot every night. You can’t just pick and choose when we’re gonna show up right now and that’s what we’re doing.”

There are definitely times when a team needs a reality check, and PJ Tucker is clearly more than willing to provide it. The Philadelphia 76ers have been much better since this incident as well.

Joel Embiid once claimed that the Philadelphia 76ers need more "tough guys" like PJ Tucker, and it is good to see that now they have acquired him. Hopefully, they are able to get far this season, and potentially make the Finals.

