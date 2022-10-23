After having a very entertaining 2022 NBA offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't having the best start to the season, as they currently sit at 0-3 following a shocking and embarrassing loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. When everybody thought this would be the perfect game to get the first game of the season, the young Spurs shocked them and worsened their mini-crisis.

Of course, losing to the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks was in the cards for the Sixers, but the Spurs one was a big hit for Doc Rivers and co. Following the match, the head coach had some things to get off his chest, claiming that they are not ready to win just yet.

“We’re not ready yet,” said coach Doc Rivers, via Sixers Wire. “Honestly, we’re just not. We’re not ready to win yet. You can feel that and so we got a lot of work to do. It’s almost like we played these first two games hard, competed, and then felt like ‘OK, now we can win some games’, you still gotta go out and earn the game.”

If things don't go right for the Sixers, Rivers will be the first one getting the criticism, and he's well aware of that.

PJ Tucker Yelled At Philadelphia 76ers Teammates After Going 0-3 To Start The Season

The 2008 NBA champion wasn't the only one berating the team, as PJ Tucker was mad with the rest of the team and yelled at his teammates, telling them they need to earn wins and not think that certain teams will be easier than others.

“Tuck was yelling that after the game,” Rivers added. “He’s right. No one’s just gonna give you a win. You have to go get it and you have to do it a lot every night. You can’t just pick and choose when we’re gonna show up right now and that’s what we’re doing.”

Now the Sixers get ready to take on the Indiana Pacers this Monday, hoping to get their first win of the season. The Sixers are still considered one of the biggest favorites to come out of the East this season, but they need to show a different image if they want to achieve that. The bright side is that both Joel Embiid and James Harden have played well for the first three games of the season, and fans hope to see their good games turn into wins or the season can get out of their hands really quick.