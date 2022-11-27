LeBron James Says He Was Never Worried About His Shooting Slump

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is without a doubt one of the greatest players of all time. He is most well-known for his finishing ability at the rim, as well as his elite playmaking. However, throughout the years, LeBron James has also developed his shooting ability as well.

This year though, LeBron James has struggled with his shot from beyond the arc. At one point, he was considered the 2nd worst 3PT shooter in the NBA. Recently though, LeBron James claimed that he was never worried about his shooting slump, claiming that he knows the amount of work he put into his game.

“I put too much work in to not be able to get out of a slump shooting, so when I was asked during the season, I said I was not worried about it because I know the work I put into my game, into my craft,”

LeBron James did have a fantastic shooting night against the San Antonio Spurs, and hopefully, that continues for him. He has been a solid 3PT shooter in the latter stages of his career, and his numbers were bound to get better at one point or another.

The Lakers Have Managed To Play Well In LeBron James' Absence

Though the Los Angeles Lakers certainly aren't a better team without LeBron James, they have done relatively well in his absence. Anthony Davis previously claimed that the Lakers have managed to play well without LeBron James, and added that the goal for the team was to allow LeBron James to get back on the court.

“I like it where we’ve been, you know, the last three games. I think we played well, tonight. We just didn’t make shots. I’m not certain when he’s coming back. Obviously, you know, dealing with groin, it’s how he feel. I know he’s working out and trying to get back each and every day. So hopefully we get him back on this trip. But, you know, we won basketball games, you know, without them without him. We won basketball games with him. I mean, obviously, it’s always great to have him in a lineup so we can start really getting our chemistry down, especially with [Dennis Schroder] and [Thomas Bryant] coming back. I think that’s the biggest thing just for that piece, but we want him to take his time. Still kind of early, you know, we don’t him to try to… if he’s feeling anything, go out there and now it’s something else and, knock on wood, out for a bit. It lingers onto something else. So take his time and we’ll try to hold it down as long as we can until he’s going to be able to get be back.”

Having LeBron James back is a good thing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and they are definitely a solid team when he's playing. In particular, they have excelled on the defensive end this year.

It remains to be seen how well the Los Angeles Lakers do this year. They will go as far as LeBron James and Anthony Davis take them, and if they manage to get to the playoffs, a deep run isn't out of the question.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.