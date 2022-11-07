Skip to main content

LeBron James Is The Second Worst 3-Point Shooter In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a troubling 2-7 start to the season after falling to a loss to the Utah Jazz last night. The Jazz, a team that entered a rebuild this season, look far better equipped to compete in the NBA than the 'contending' Lakers. As a result, many people are trying to figure out what the problem is.

We know it isn't Russell Westbrook, as he is enjoying a purple patch of form since being benched. One of the biggest problems for the Los Angeles Lakers could be LeBron James because he is the second worst 3-point shooter in the NBA at this moment. According to ESPN, LeBron James is shooting only 21.0% of three-pointers. He made just 13 three-pointers from 62 attempted shots. The only player who is worst than him is Lugentz Dort.

LeBron needs to lead the charge from the front. If he's shooting so poorly, most of the players around him will struggle similarly. The team has collectively improved their shooting as the season progresses, and hopefully, LeBron will do the same.

Is LeBron James Finally Regressing?

It wasn't going to be possible for a player to play at the level LeBron has for the last 20 years. Not only that, LeBron has done it at the highest level of the sport repeatedly. Even today, LeBron is competing among the top 10 players in the league, something no other player in history with his miles has been able to do.

At this moment, LeBron is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. He is averaging the lowest number of points since his rookie season when he averaged 20.9 points per game.

LeBron has looked noticeably more lethargic and slower this season, which could just be the one explosive beast slowly losing the iconic speed that made him dominant. James usually starts shooting better as the season progresses, so everyone will be hoping that LeBron can continue performing at the highest level of the sport and rediscover his 3-point shooting touch. 

