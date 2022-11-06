Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans For Second Straight Game

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few weeks ago, Russell Westbrook was considered an enormous burden for the Los Angeles Lakers. After struggling to fit for the past season and change, many fans gave up hope that Russ would ever find his groove in the Purple and Gold.

But within the first few weeks of this season, Westbrook has made a miraculous turnaround that has some fans raising their eyebrows.

In the middle of another stellar performance off the bench, Russ was even showered in MVP chants from the Lakers crowd. It was the second straight game such an honor was bestowed to the former MVP.

Russell Westbrook Has Been The Biggest Bright Spot For The Lakers This Season

This resurgence has only lasted a couple of games, but it's a welcome sight for the Lakers, who are looking for anything to pull them out of their 2-6 hole.

Needless to say, Westbrook is the last one anyone expected to be keeping this team afloat, but that's exactly what he's doing with LeBron James still working his way back to peak form.

LeBron revealed a few days back that he had been dealing with an illness that had left him bedridden for a while. It would explain why he has struggled so much recently, but it has been a few days since it happened, and he still looks off. After the game, head coach Darvin Ham was asked whether LeBron's illness affected him here as well.



"Yeah I mean when you're not able to function properly physically, be it a stomach virus or what have you and I don't know specifically, but I believe that's what it was and it's something that has been going around."

As for Westbrook, he has seemingly come back from the dead to reclaim his place as one of the best guards in the league.

Considering how hard the fans flamed him when he struggled, it's only fitting to see them so supportive of Westbrook finally playing well again.