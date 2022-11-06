Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans For Second Straight Game

Russell Westbrook

Just a few weeks ago, Russell Westbrook was considered an enormous burden for the Los Angeles Lakers. After struggling to fit for the past season and change, many fans gave up hope that Russ would ever find his groove in the Purple and Gold.

But within the first few weeks of this season, Westbrook has made a miraculous turnaround that has some fans raising their eyebrows.

In the middle of another stellar performance off the bench, Russ was even showered in MVP chants from the Lakers crowd. It was the second straight game such an honor was bestowed to the former MVP.

Russell Westbrook Has Been The Biggest Bright Spot For The Lakers This Season

This resurgence has only lasted a couple of games, but it's a welcome sight for the Lakers, who are looking for anything to pull them out of their 2-6 hole.

Needless to say, Westbrook is the last one anyone expected to be keeping this team afloat, but that's exactly what he's doing with LeBron James still working his way back to peak form.

LeBron revealed a few days back that he had been dealing with an illness that had left him bedridden for a while. It would explain why he has struggled so much recently, but it has been a few days since it happened, and he still looks off. After the game, head coach Darvin Ham was asked whether LeBron's illness affected him here as well.

"Yeah I mean when you're not able to function properly physically, be it a stomach virus or what have you and I don't know specifically, but I believe that's what it was and it's something that has been going around."

As for Westbrook, he has seemingly come back from the dead to reclaim his place as one of the best guards in the league.

Considering how hard the fans flamed him when he struggled, it's only fitting to see them so supportive of Westbrook finally playing well again. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Honors Late Rapper Takeoff Ahead Of Lakers vs. Cavaliers Duel
NBA Media

LeBron James Honors Late Rapper Takeoff Ahead Of Lakers vs. Cavaliers Duel

By Orlando Silva
Kings Fans Troll Their Own Team After They Announce A Laser Beam That Will Lit Every Time They Win A Game
NBA Media

Kings Fans Troll Their Own Team After They Announce A Laser Beam That Will Lit Every Time They Win A Game

By Orlando Silva
The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins
NBA Trade Rumors

The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
NBA Media

NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return

By Aaron Abhishek
Saturday Night Live Hilariously Mocks Kyrie Irving Controversy: "For Now On, He Will Pretend To Not Be Anti Semitic"
NBA Media

Saturday Night Live Hilariously Mocks Kyrie Irving Controversy: "For Now On, He Will Pretend To Not Be Anti Semitic"

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Expresses Interest To Be Part Of Washington Commanders Ownership Group
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Expresses Interest To Be Part Of Washington Commanders Ownership Group

By Aaron Abhishek
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."
NBA Media

Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"
Entertainment

NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"

By Orlando Silva
Western Conference Executive Says Good Players Won’t Be Interested In Joining Lakers During The Season
NBA Media

Western Conference Executive Says Good Players Won’t Be Interested In Joining Lakers During The Season

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Praises Draymond Green For Elevating Stephen Curry's Legacy
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Praises Draymond Green For Elevating Stephen Curry's Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction
NBA Media

Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction

By Divij Kulkarni
Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Nick Mac
The NBA Players With The Most Defensive Player Of The Year Awards
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Defensive Player Of The Year Awards

By Nick Mac
1996 Chicago Bulls Players’ Salaries: Michael Jordan Earned Only $3.85 Million
NBA

1996 Chicago Bulls Players’ Salaries: Michael Jordan Earned Only $3.85 Million

By Kyle Daubs
Jayson Tatum Gushes About Malcolm Brogdon's Performances: "He's A Starter On Most Teams"
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Gushes About Malcolm Brogdon's Performances: "He's A Starter On Most Teams"

By Divij Kulkarni