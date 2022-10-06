Darvin Ham Explains Why Kendrick Nunn Will Play In The Starting Lineup

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Nunn was one of the notable performers in the Los Angeles Lakers preseason duel against the Phoenix Suns, justifying why coach Darvin Ham wanted him to be part of the starting five.

In the 119-115 loss, Nunn had some good numbers — 21 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists, after LeBron James (23 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists) and Russell Westbrook (12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists).

The guard also had a decent outing against the Sacramento Kings earlier and received lavish praise from Ham. He was particularly impressed with the commitment shown and the work done during the summer, saying all that work that Nunn had put in made him a starter in the first game. Per a Lakersnation report, Ham was lavish in his praise.

“I mean, we have a lot of guys that can fit in that spot,” Ham said prior to the Lakers’ 105-75 loss. “Pat Bev. Austin Reaves. When Lonnie [Walker] gets healthy, but Kendrick has worked over the summer and proved that he was committed to not only getting healthy but getting healthy and trying to take his game to the next level."

Nunn was one of the players who was billed as Ham's potential starting five and now the former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach hinted he has a ready starter alongside James and Anthony Davis.

Darvin Ham Said Kendrick Nunn "Totally Fits With LeBron James And Russell Westbrook."

It wasn't just the pairing and the chemistry of the first five that Nunn seamlessly integrated with, but also with the multiple point guards that are part of the roster. Ham added that the 27-year-old vaulted over all the challenges that were thrown at him.

“You know, to sit out the whole entire season. The way his career was trending coming from Miami, I want to pick right back up where he left off, and he’s embraced it. He fit. He totally fits with Bron and Russ. He fits as well as Damian Jones, but Kendrick has been one of the many bright spots in camp. He’s often shot the ball extremely well. I’ve challenged him defensively, and he’s made strides. We watched some stuff on film this morning just from our scrimmages. Again, we emphasize our principles and what our identity will be. He’s been awesome. He’s earned it.”

Despite the two losses in two games, the Lakers remain optimistic about their chances when the regular season starts off in a couple of weeks.

The outfit has two more games to tinker with the combinations and given how Nunn has fared, he might just suit up with James, Davis, and Westbrook, whose explosive starts have seen reports peg him as one of the starters. The Lakers take on defending champion Golden State Warriors in their first game of the season in an away fixture on October 18.