Darvin Ham Hilariously Explains Why LeBron James Has Dominated The Cavaliers

LeBron James has had quite the rollercoaster of a relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. There was only love when James, an Ohio native, was drafted by the Cavaliers in 2003 but his decision to leave in 2010 left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Cavs and their fans.

No one was more vocally critical of LeBron for making the move to the Miami Heat than Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, who released an infamous letter to the fans back then. He called LeBron's move a "cowardly betrayal" among other things and it seemed their relationship was damaged beyond repair. Still, LeBron made the decision to return to the Cavaliers in 2014 despite some tensions between him and Gilbert and won them a title in 2016. 

Darvin Ham Had An Epic Response When Asked About LeBron James' Dominance Over The Cavaliers

His exit in 2018 was far more amiable thanks to that championship but that hasn't stopped LeBron from destroying his old team whenever he faces them. With the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Cavs on Tuesday night, head coach Darvin Ham was asked about LeBron's dominance and he had a hilarious explanation.

“It could be one or two things—it could be that he really wants to put on a show for his hometown crowd or, that he really doesn’t like Dan Gilbert.”

Both those things probably do play a part! As the reporter pointed out, James has a 17-2 record against the Cavs, and entering this game, his career average of 29.4 PPG against them is his highest against any team. He'll need to have a big game here as well if the Lakers are to win, as Anthony Davis has had to exit the game due to flu-like symptoms.

Davis has been simply spectacular for the Lakers and is the biggest reason why they have managed to turn things around. LeBron thinks that AD is the MVP this season and if he keeps this up, there is a good chance he does win the award.

