Dean Smith's Legendary Letter To Michael Jordan On How He Could Improve His Game

Michael Jordan and Dean Smith had an incredible relationship that saw them win together and become one of the best coach-player duos in NCAA history. These two took the North Carolina Tar Heels to win championships, showing huge chemistry between them.

Just like he did in high school, Jordan had to fight hard to become the great player he was at a young age and coach Smith played a big role in that. The legendary head coach was crucial for Jordan to improve as a player, and MJ was always willing to learn from him and the rest of the coaches.

Back in 1983, Jordan asked his coach how he could take his game to the next level and Smith listed off eight points to help the future No. 3 overall pick improve his game.

Smith didn't hesitate and sent Jordan a legendary letter talking about the things he should do during the offseason if he wanted to get a lot better for the next season. It seemed like MJ took every piece of advice he could and applied it to his game.

Dear Michael: I am writing to list areas of basketball on which you should seek improvement this summer. In our last conversation in the office, we discussed these but thought it would be best to put them down in writing, 1. Shoot the ball the same way each time, the same arc. 2. Get your ritual on the foul shot... on toes and extending. Don't fade back with your body. 3. In pick-up games, try to be a point guard, working on our dribbling and starting the ball low. Also, try to haze more assists than turnovers. 4. Work on quick ball fakes and then bounce pass inside. 5. Work on busting out on the dribble from a rebound and making the play from the other end. 6. Continue work on the correct pivot foot. 7. Defensively keep working on the habits you now have and you will get even better. 8. Don't always reach for the ball but contain your man. You can't steal the ball all the time! Michael, if you do improve on these items we mentioned, you will be a much better basketball player and, consequently, our team should be better and have a chance to win it all in Seattle next year. picture us winning it all in Seattle! In your daydreaming. Warmest regards Most sincerely, D DES/ket Dean E. Smith

In the end, Jordan became one of the best players in the country, which was confirmed when he decided to jump into the NBA. He was selected as the 3rd overall pick in 1984, but clearly became the best player of that class. His Airness had a long stretch of dominance, winning several individual and collective awards, and becoming the greatest player of all time.

Jordan himself said it, his best skill was being coachable and we're now learning why he said that. Coach Smith was always proud of him and it's easy to see why he held MJ in such high regard.

