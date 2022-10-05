DeMarcus Cousins Is Unhappy With The Way He's Recognized Around The NBA: "The Misperception Of Me Is That I’m This Angry Monster That Just Goes Around Bullying People… And A Cancer In The Locker Room."

Former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent right now. The big man last played for the Denver Nuggets during the 2021-22 NBA season after a short stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. After that moment, he became a free agent and is still trying to find his way back to the league.

So far, Cousins hasn't had any luck finding a new team, and it's getting late for him to sign a new deal before the new season starts. Well, he hasn't lost hope and just wants a new chance at the league.

DeMarcus went from being a menace during his prime, being the only good thing the Sacramento Kings had to show in the 2010s, to being out of the league right now. He's not giving up but admits that it's hard to get a new contract given the way he's perceived around the league.

During a recent conversation with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the big man talked about the way he's recognized in the league and how that has hurt his chances to make a comeback.

“I think the misperception of me is that I’m this angry monster that just goes around bullying people, beating people up, uncoachable, and a cancer in the locker room,” Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “I think it’s all false. I played for coach [John] Calipari, a legendary coach. I was more than coachable. Steve Kerr would attest to that and coach Malone. Obviously, you can always go back to my time in Sacramento. I was a young kid. I was still figuring this business out. I was ignorant to a lot of things. I handled a lot of things the incorrect way, but I’ve also learned from those mistakes. “And some things that happened were just out of my control. The stars just didn’t align and things just didn’t work out the way we had planned. But that was seven or eight years ago. I’m a grown man with a family that I work to provide for and that’s my goal every day when I wake up is: How can I provide for my family? So, to hold my time in Sac over my head, I think that’s unfair. I believe we all should have a chance to grow and change and actually have that change be embraced. I just want a fair shot.”

Cousins' career appeared to be getting better, even when he was on the Kings. He was a terrific center during his best years, but injuries and disciplinary issues got in his way, and now he's a veteran trying to convince a team to give him another chance. He has failed to make a big impact on his recent teams, but Cousins is convinced he can still be important on a team, even if he comes off the bench.