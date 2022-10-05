Skip to main content

DeMarcus Cousins Is Unhappy With The Way He's Recognized Around The NBA: "The Misperception Of Me Is That I’m This Angry Monster That Just Goes Around Bullying People… And A Cancer In The Locker Room."

DeMarcus Cousins Is Unhappy With The Way He's Recognized Around The NBA: "The Misperception Of Me Is That I’m This Angry Monster That Just Goes Around Bullying People… And A Cancer In The Locker Room."

Former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent right now. The big man last played for the Denver Nuggets during the 2021-22 NBA season after a short stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. After that moment, he became a free agent and is still trying to find his way back to the league. 

So far, Cousins hasn't had any luck finding a new team, and it's getting late for him to sign a new deal before the new season starts. Well, he hasn't lost hope and just wants a new chance at the league. 

DeMarcus went from being a menace during his prime, being the only good thing the Sacramento Kings had to show in the 2010s, to being out of the league right now. He's not giving up but admits that it's hard to get a new contract given the way he's perceived around the league. 

DeMarcus Cousins Is Unhappy With The Way He's Recognized Around The NBA

During a recent conversation with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the big man talked about the way he's recognized in the league and how that has hurt his chances to make a comeback. 

“I think the misperception of me is that I’m this angry monster that just goes around bullying people, beating people up, uncoachable, and a cancer in the locker room,” Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “I think it’s all false. I played for coach [John] Calipari, a legendary coach. I was more than coachable. Steve Kerr would attest to that and coach Malone. Obviously, you can always go back to my time in Sacramento. I was a young kid. I was still figuring this business out. I was ignorant to a lot of things. I handled a lot of things the incorrect way, but I’ve also learned from those mistakes.

“And some things that happened were just out of my control. The stars just didn’t align and things just didn’t work out the way we had planned. But that was seven or eight years ago. I’m a grown man with a family that I work to provide for and that’s my goal every day when I wake up is: How can I provide for my family? So, to hold my time in Sac over my head, I think that’s unfair. I believe we all should have a chance to grow and change and actually have that change be embraced. I just want a fair shot.”

Cousins' career appeared to be getting better, even when he was on the Kings. He was a terrific center during his best years, but injuries and disciplinary issues got in his way, and now he's a veteran trying to convince a team to give him another chance. He has failed to make a big impact on his recent teams, but Cousins is convinced he can still be important on a team, even if he comes off the bench. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One
NBA

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One

By Eddie Bitar
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole If They Signed Him To A 'Decent Contract'
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage

By Aaron Abhishek
Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"
NBA Media

Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990
NBA Media

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990

By Titan Frey
Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver
NBA Media

LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver

By Aaron Abhishek
Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”

By Orlando Silva
Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya