Dennis Rodman Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All Time

Dennis Rodman declared Michael Jordan the greatest basketball player ever and that his influence on the sport was massive, and he has his reasons.

Rodman was traded to the Chicago Bulls in 1995 and quickly became their dominant rebounding presence. Together, the duo won three straight NBA championships.

No one perhaps knows Jordan better than his teammates — a fact that 'The Last Dance' firmly cemented. Speaking in an interview for a Thanksgiving special with the NBA's 2K YouTube channel, Rodman was all praise for the decorated player.

"You guys gonna find out some really cool history about this one man that changed the game of basketball literally for all of us and for all you kids today because you buying this guy's stuff and all this stuff is like gold. I think he's the greatest."

Rodman also admired the commitment and the work ethic Jordan bought, day in and day out.

"I mean just because of what he brought to the whole community of basketball around the world. Every practice man I mean every practice, him and Scottie go at it. They made each other better man literally Mike will practice man just playing hard like during a game and he wanted perfection that work ethic that he just going to gym and he worked man."

That said, Rodman who came from the Detroit Pistons and was part of the team's 'Bad Boys' outfit in the late 80s may have had his share of drama off the court, but he was still crucial in the Bulls dynasty run.

Dennis Rodman Revealed His All Or Nothing Approach To Playing Basketball

Anyone who's followed Rodman's career knows what he brings to the court. His electric defense, and his ability to knock down a few when the team needed him the most made him deadly at any stage of the game.

In 'The Last Dance', he explained how he played the game, and it was pretty straightforward.

“I went balls-out every time. I just know how to go full speed. So when I was in college, I was averaging like 27 points, 14 or 15 rebounds a game.”

There's no denying that Rodman, Jordan, and Pippen were the cornerstones of the Bull's legendary journey that included the second three-peat. And it's always heartening to hear some of the rich tributes and respect these players have for each other.

