Dennis Rodman is one of the more interesting and unique individuals on the planet right now and has been for a while. He was a great basketball player who won 5 championships and 2 Defensive Player of the Year awards but there was so much more to the man than that. Rodman has always been an eccentric character who has never particularly cared about what people think about him which has led to some absolutely outrageous stories over the years.

He had a big cultural impact too as he became somewhat of a rockstar on and off the court. As if his antics weren't enough to make him stand out from the pack, Rodman's appearance did it too. He dyed his hair, had tattoos all over his body, and got a lot of piercings too.

Dennis Rodman Made Bold Claims About Piercings And The Emotional Pain He Had To Bear

His piercings, in particular, drew a lot of interest, which is not to say that everything else didn't, as a man like Rodman was always a topic of conversation for one reason or another. During an interview with Graham Bensinger, he was asked to confirm a rumor about him getting a piercing in a certain area of his body and whether it hurt him to get it there.

(starts at 1:40 mark):

"No, no. Once you have too much pain in your life, you put pain in your body and I believe that with people when you have so much pain in your life. I went through a pain-driven year and the more pain I got, the more driven I got."

We can't even imagine what that would have felt like but Rodman seems to have been in a very dark place at the time. People do resort to self-harm in times like that and Rodman was no exception. Fortunately, he was able to come out of it and he seems to be in a good place at this point.

We will also be getting more of an inside look into Rodman's life at some point in the future, as there is going to be a movie on his famous trip to Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals. The interest in Rodman's wild trip grew when it was talked about in The Last Dance documentary and we have no doubt it would be a fascinating watch, as every story on Rodman's life tends to be.