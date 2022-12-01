Devin Booker Reacts To His Growing Number Of Haters: "There’s People That Hate On LeBron James And Stephen Curry..."

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At just 26 years old, Devin Booker has already claimed his spot as one of the best young guards in basketball. A 3x All-Star and All-NBA player, Book has led the Suns to the top of the standings this season and his fans/supporters have increased drastically as a result.

Unfortunately, so have his haters. Amid Booker's recent success, he and the Suns have become targets for the haters and trolls of the NBA world. In a recent sit-down with The Athletic's Sam Amick, Booker responded to the influx of negativity.

For you, you spent all those years with the constant questions about when you’d get to the playoffs and you go through that kind of basketball pain. But now, I wonder how that compares to…



Booker: "(People saying) you don’t do nothing in the playoffs? (Laughs)"



Well the year before you did a few things. But yeah, how does that compare to these two playoff disappointments?



Booker: "I just realized the situation. Now, I’m more on the bigger stage, where people know about me, so there’s gonna be more haters. That’s life. There’s people that hate on LeBron James and Steph Curry — still, to this day. So once you embrace that (reality) and just realize that there’s different types of people, you get it. There’s haters, and there’s supporters."

Spoken like a true competitor, but Devin will have to do more than just talk if he wants to silence the naysayers once and for all.

How Far Can Devin Booker Take The Suns This Season?

While Booker may not be on the same level as Giannis or Curry, he has been a top-five player in the league this season and his game has never looked better. Despite an extended absence from Chris Paul, Book has managed to keep the team afloat and it speaks to his wide-reaching impact on the floor.

"[Booker] is probably the most complete player in the league right now," said Suns coach Monty Williams. "There are no weaknesses in his game and he's scoring everywhere. He's scoring in the post, he's scoring from threes, scoring off the dribble. He's been attacking the rim, getting to the basket, transition, and really efficient. I think he had 14 free throws tonight. Last year, he averaged seven. He's just playing at a really high level, and intentional about it. I don't think it's forced at all."

Love him or hate him Devin Booker cannot be denied. As one of the league's best scorers, playmakers, and pure shooters, Booker is exactly the type of guy you want leading your franchise. And after getting eliminated in the Semi-Finals last spring, he's going to be out for blood in the playoffs.

At this rate, it's only a matter of time before he brings home a title and proves himself as a champion once and for all.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.