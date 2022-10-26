Monty Williams Calls Devin Booker The 'Most Complete Player' In The NBA: "There Are No Weaknesses In His Game And He's Scoring Everywhere."

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are having a nice start to the 2022-23 NBA season, especially after a big win over the defending champions Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. These teams are expected to compete to come out of the Western Conference this season and their first duel was a nice one, at least for the Suns.

Devin Booker led the way, and his impact on the game went beyond the scoreboard. He went at it with Klay Thompson, trash-talking the shooting guard and somehow getting Thompson ejected from the game.

Even though he showed nothing but love for Klay after the game, the damage was done and the Suns got away with a big win behind Booker's 34 points.

Monty Williams Calls Devin Booker The 'Most Complete Player' In The NBA

Everybody was in awe of Booker following his big game, and even head coach Monty Williams couldn't help but praise the shooting guard, who is carrying the team to a 3-1 record.

"[Booker] is probably the most complete player in the league right now," Williams said. "There are no weaknesses in his game and he's scoring everywhere. He's scoring in the post, he's scoring from threes, scoring off the dribble. He's been attacking the rim, getting to the basket, transition, and really efficient. I think he had 14 free throws tonight. Last year, he averaged seven. He's just playing at a really high level, and intentional about it. I don't think it's forced at all."

The Phoenix Suns come into the season looking for payback after their disappointing and shocking exit from the 2022 NBA playoffs. Many believe that their championship window closes after this season, and Booker is making sure to keep it open and make the Suns a championship team already.

Some say Booker is an early MVP candidate, and if he keeps this pace, he will sign his name on the list of candidates to take the coveted award. The Suns are a solid team with some things to prove this season, but it seems like DBook is playing with a chip on his shoulder and won't rest until they reach their goal.

In four games, Booker is averaging 32.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, shooting for 53.0% from the field and 48.0% from beyond the arc.