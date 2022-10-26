Skip to main content

NBA Fans And Experts React To Devin Booker And Klay Thompson's Mid-Game Altercation

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a statement win over the Golden State Warriors as the budding rivals put on a show for everyone to see in the final game of tonight. The Suns won by nearly 30 points as the Warriors just didn't look like they were playing on the same level as Phoenix.

The game made history for the most technical fouls given in a quarter with 7, as Klay Thompson and Devin Booker got into a very memorable argument. Thompson initiated the confrontation with Booker, which caused both players to get technical fouls. However, Klay was too fired up as he argued with the referees and also berated the Suns' bench, causing him to get tossed from the game.

Fans were shocked to see Klay Thompson, one of the most well-liked players in the NBA, react like this to a younger player.

Booker is in the prime of his career while Klay came back from two near-career-threatening injuries to win a championship with the Warriors last season. Book is definitely the better player as of now, but the jeweler Thompson has on his fingers puts him in a position to talk trash as a veteran of the game.

Are The Warriors In Trouble?

The Golden State Warriors haven't looked like the juggernaut they usually do so far this season. The Warriors' defensive issues are quite stark and there is no explanation behind why they're so bad defensively. One could say it's because they are still ramping up their effort or something changed in the personnel that has arrested their development defensively.

None of the players the Warriors lost were defensive specialists outside Gary Payton II, who played a big role in the playoffs. Draymond Green had a good offensive night by his standards but hasn't been able to control the Warriors' defense as he used to before.

Championship teams usually find their rhythm during the season, as evidenced by the Boston Celtics last season. They have a lot of time to perfect the little things on the roster and if there's any team that can be trusted to figure this out, it's the team that won 4 titles in 8 years. 

