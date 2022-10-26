Skip to main content

NBA Fans Have Doubts About The Golden State Warriors After Loss To Suns: "They Don't Look Ready To Repeat As Champions"

The Golden State Warriors have fallen to .500 on the season after a big loss to the Phoenix Suns away from home. The Suns and the Warriors were supposed to be the marquee matchup in the Western Conference until Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled those plans by upsetting the Suns in the Playoffs. 

The Warriors went on to win the 2022 title as the Suns faced an offseason full of mockery. On opening night, they got their revenge on the Mavericks and today, they picked up a statement 105-134 win over the reigning champions. NBA fans were impressed in the Suns' ability to shut the Warriors offense down and are showing concern for Golden State.

There is no getting around the fact that the Warriors have looked bad in their last few outings. Even in their wins, they haven't looked as dominant as last season. While this is still the best team in the Western Conference, they are definitely capable of being upset by someone else.

Should The Golden State Warriors Be Worried?

The Warriors have had to make sacrifices in their roster that was bound to affect winning. Those sacrifices come from letting veterans like Otto Porter Jr. walk due to the Warriors' luxury tax situation and hoping the rookies and sophomores on the team can pick the load up.

Steve Kerr has expressed his disappointment by the performances coming from the bench. Today, Kerr had more reasons to worry. Klay Thompson had one of the worst games of his career and the Warriors need to consider whether Jordan Poole has earned the starting shooting guard spot on the roster with his consistency off the bench.

The Suns are looking well-coached and strong to start the season. Sadly, nothing they do in the regular season will change perceptions of them, as the fans want to see them succeed in the postseason to prove a point about their contending status.   

